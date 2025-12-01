Sticker Mule Gives $1,000 Christmas Bonus To All 1,000+ Employees Worldwide

AMSTERDAM, N.Y., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sticker Mule issued a $1,000 Christmas bonus to more than 1,000 employees worldwide. The bonus will hit paychecks on December 5, just in time for the Christmas season. In total, the company will pay out more than $1 million in bonuses.

Sticker Mule has been on an innovation spree recently launching a suite of new services:

Stores - a fully automated e-commerce platform that’s free to use.

- a fully automated e-commerce platform that’s free to use. Give - a fully automated application that automates giving away merch.

- a fully automated application that automates giving away merch. Notify - a free email marketing application that rivals MailChimp.

- a free email marketing application that rivals MailChimp. Commissions - automatically paid out 10% commissions for referrals

Already this suite has helped people earn $375,000 and the company aims to exponentially grow that number in the coming year. Sticker Mule CEO, Anthony Constantino, promises to keep up the fast pace of innovation to help people earn more money.

“We decided to build all the apps we want to use internally at Sticker Mule to help others succeed as we have,” said Constantino. “Expect us both to continue improving our existing apps and launch new ones next year.”

In addition to new software applications, Sticker Mule has also launched a number of new physical products that customers can now both buy and sell. They include hoodies , rigid yard signs , sticker packs , fabric stickers , paper labels , and direct-to-fabric transfers to enable customers to decorate any piece of personal apparel.

Sticker Mule employee, Roosevelt Glass, commented to the media at a recent event that the $1,000 bonus was a “game changer” for Christmas. “I love working at Sticker Mule,” he said.

About Sticker Mule

Sticker Mule is the best way to buy and sell custom merchandise, including stickers, t-shirts, magnets, buttons, labels, packaging, keychains, temporary tattoos, and an award-winning hot sauce. Founded in 2010, today we are powered by 1,200+ people in 30+ countries, with factories in New York, South Carolina and Italy.

