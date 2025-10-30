Mike Tyson and his wife Kiki will be hosting a “Celebration of Cus” event on Main Street in Catskill, NY on Saturday, Nov. 1

CATSKILL, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The free event will take place from 1-5 p.m. and will feature speakers and special guests as Tyson will be the recipient of unforgettable memories involving the life of his trainer and mentor Cus D’Amato, who passed away 40 years ago. Sticker Mule CEO Anthony Constantino will present the Cus D’Amato Gym with a generous donation, ensuring that it will thrive for many years to come.

The day in Catskill will start off with a private invitation-only event inside the Cus D’Amato Gym from 1-2:30 p.m. with the public ceremony scheduled to start on stage on Main Street in front of the Catskill Police Station from 3-5 p.m.

Many of the speakers in the public ceremony were former D’Amato trainers, fighters and also best-selling literary giants - a field that D’Amato held a deep respect for. Best-selling author Mark Kriegel, who just penned “Baddest Man: The Making of Mike Tyson”, will speak along with former boxer Mickey Ward, widely known for his trilogy of fights with Arturo Gatti, two of which received “Fight of the Year” awards by Ring Magazine. The list of world champions in attendance are 5-time world champion Vinny Paz, who beat Roberto Duran twice, and Bobby Czyz and Junior Jones - both two-time world champions. Of course, Bobby Stewart, who discovered Tyson’s potential, and many others, will be traveling in from all over the country.

The appearance of Tyson takes place one week before his “Return of the Mike” tour begins at the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford, Ill, followed by performances in Cincinnati, OH, Hollywood FL, and Atlantic City, NJ. Tyson also has a scheduled exhibition fight against Floyd Mayweather in 2026.

Tyson met with the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Felix Tshisekedi last weekend to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the “Rumble in the Jungle” fight where Muhammad Ali knocked out George Foreman.

Main Street in Catskill will be closed off from Cook St. to Thompson St. Entertainment and vendors will be on site.

Press contact

Paul Antonelli

paul.antonelli@stickermule.com

518-866-6298