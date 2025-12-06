Anthony Constantino’s ‘Thank You President Trump’ Album Release To Light Up Fontainebleau LIV Tonight; Hit song “Fight” has over 4 million views in 5 days

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The USA is about to pulse with patriotic, Pro-Trump anthems as Sticker Mule CEO and Republican firebrand Anthony Constantino will be dropping his debut album, “Thank You President Trump” tonight with a high-octane release party at the iconic LIV nightclub inside the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The release also will be live streamed.

This historic event will be a full-throttle celebration of America and President Trump blending booming bass lines with Trump-era swagger. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with the album’s sonic boom exploding under LIV’s legendary LED ceiling—expect bottle service, VIP treatment, Internet influencers, politicos, live performances, and surprise guests. DJ John Summitt, who sold out Madison Square Garden last year, will follow Constantino’s event.

As the first original album dedicated to a sitting U.S. president—Donald J. Trump—this 10-track powerhouse was envisioned by Constantino, who wrote, directed and performed on the eclectic album which he made with Greatness and 20-time platinum producer Helluva.

The album represents the diversity of the American electorate — mixing Hip-Hop with Country, Pop, R&B, and House music all with a patriotic theme in support of our President Trump. It further makes history with the musical debut of iconic political advisor Roger Stone. Stone will be in attendance along with former NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown and rapper Vanilla Ice. Also making contributions on the album are golfer John Daly and two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo.

Constantino previewed the lead single “Fight” featuring “Greatness,” live before a record-setting crowd of 3,000 people during his announcement that he is running for Congress to represent New York’s 21st Congressional district. He entered the race as the frontrunner to succeed Rep. Elise Stefanik with a 10-point lead over any Democrat rival. The song has already amassed over 4 million views since its release 5 days ago.

“Greatness called me after Charlie Kirk was murdered with the idea to make a patriotic album as a way of fighting back against Democratic hate,” Constantino explained. “I thought about it for one day, quickly wrote five songs and kept writing.”

At its core, “Thank You President Trump” is Constantino’s own sonic manifesto:

“We want to persuade all Americans to be more patriotic and see the world as we see it using the power of music,” said Constantino. “It’s an honor to have you listen to a speech once, but music can be enjoyed over and over again.”

We will soon find out if Constantino effectively spreads his message with music. “Thank You President Trump” will be live streamed during the listening party. Shortly thereafter, the album will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, and YouTube.

Anthony Constantino is the CEO of Sticker Mule, a global printing and tech leader with over 1,000 employees. He wrote the most viral endorsement of President Trump in the 2024 election and went viral again for his Vote for Trump sign. He also compiled a 2-1 (2 KOs) professional boxing record after going pro for his 40th birthday.

