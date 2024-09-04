New Diagnostic Tools to Predict Symptom Improvements in Personality Disorders - A Free Webinar from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

New York, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) is hosting a free webinar, “New Diagnostic Tools to Predict Symptom Improvements in Personality Disorders” on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET. The presenter, Jenna M. Traynor, Ph.D., is a Research Associate at Gunderson Personality Disorders Institute Research Program, McLean Hospital and an Instructor in Psychology, Department of Psychiatry, at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Traynor’s research aims to develop new treatments for people with personality disorders, and to identify cognitive and fMRI biomarkers that are predictive of treatment response and suicide risk. The webinar host, Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., is the President & CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, and host of the public television series Healthy Minds. Register today to learn more about new diagnostic tools available to predict symptom improvements in personality disorders.

Although several types of psychological interventions are available to treat people with personality disorders, we have a poor understanding of which people are best suited to which treatments. Part of this difficulty stems from well-documented problems in symptom measurement, which has historically led to the collection of unreliable diagnostic data with poor predictive utility. Recently, new diagnostic tools have been created that measure personality functioning in a new way: rather than placing individuals into different diagnostic categories (e.g., "narcissistic personality disorder" or "borderline personality disorder"), new diagnostic tools provide more precise information about the severity of symptoms in domains that tend to be shared across personality disorder categories, such as difficulties developing a strong sense of self and feeling safe in close relationships. This presentation offers an overview of research that combines new diagnostic tools with functional MRI to identify clinical characteristics and brain-based markers that may be associated with symptom improvements, including in suicidal thinking, during a brief, structured hospital intervention. Among all people who experience suicidal thoughts, this approach could pinpoint those who will improve during a brief intervention and those who may require different treatments to recover.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $450 million to fund more than 5,400 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

Attachments