Oatmeal Market Forecast Report 2024-2032

The global oatmeal market is set to touch the figure of US$ 9,189.45 by 2032, up from US$ 5.74 billion in 2023, with a CAGR of 5.35% from 2024-2032. More consumers are adopting plant-based diets as well as showing a concern for their health; they are looking for healthy fast foods especially for breakfast meals. In addition, the market growth is related to consumers' awareness of organic and non-GMO commodities and new innovations in flavor and formulation of the product.







In the oatmeal market, the trend observed currently is of adaptations and customizations arising out of the experimentation taking place with various types of preparations as well as the various toppings added by professional cooking experts as well as the amateur cooks. Social media has led to an increase in oatmeal recipes and therefore greater usage of oatmeal as a cereal during breakfast.

Oatmeal is selected for its protein content and the starchy carbohydrates, dietary fibre, vitamins and minerals it contains. It is taken often with fruits, nuts and milk. It is a good source of antioxidants besides containing 26 and more bioactive compounds which assist the body in overcoming chronic diseases such as heart diseases, diabetes, and cancer. Oatmeal is beneficial for those people who have intensive working schedule, as it takes little time to prepare it and it is helpful for a human body. Converting a population's traditional diet to modern diets, and shift to more beneficial foods for consumption leads to the consumption of oatmeal.



Driving Forces of the Oatmeal Market

Growing Health Consciousness and Demand for Nutrient-Rich Foods



One of the main primary drivers of the oatmeal market is the increasing awareness of health among consumers. Oatmeal is thus commonly known to be highly nutritious, being rich in fiber as well as antioxidants and various vitamins. It is becoming more popular as a 'mystical' meal with health benefits such as reducing cholesterol and increasing the body's sugar tolerance.

Oatmeal meal is steadily becoming popular as people turn to a healthier lifestyle and search for a healthy bowl of breakfast. Because consumers are looking to make changes in their diets by getting more of plant-based foods, gluten-free and clean label foods this has sought to push the market for different sorts of oats that organizes in instant oats, rolled oats and steel cut oats.



Rising Popularity of Convenience Foods



The shift in demand for convenience, body, and health factor is also among important drivers of oatmeal market. Increased consumer's traffic has forced them to look for convenient meal solutions that are healthy. It also applies to oatmeal that can be supplemented with fruits, nuts as well as many other ingredients. Manufacturers have come up with new flavors and packaging methods such us single serving pack and portable packs and this has proved wise since oatmeal is convenient food as it helps people who want quick meals by just heating a particular pack innovative.



Expansion of Plant-Based and Vegan Diets



The expansion of plant-based and vegan diets positively influences the oatmeal market as more people embrace dairy and meat substitutes. Oatmeal is therefore the ideal product for these dietary requirements because it is a plant-based food product, which offers sustaining energy and nutrition. While plant based eating is quickly becoming the trend across the world oatmeal is been accepted as the breakfast cereal and as an ingredient in many plant based products like oat milk and oat snacks. As the general trend of sustainable foods such as organic and non-GMO and sustainable sourced oats is on the rise the market is set to expand as people embrace plant base foods.



Asia Pacific Oatmeal Market



The oatmeal market in Asia-Pacific region is growing at a steady pace because of factors such as increasing health awareness, increase in disposable income, and the growing trend of on-the-go breakfasts. Oat meal packaged foods and beverages grows extensively in the region for consumer health benefits such as fiber and better heart health. It thus stands to benefit from increasing awareness of plant-based diets and the general concept of 'eating well.' Since people lead more hectic lives and especially in urban areas they need food that they can prepare as quickly as possible and oatmeal products that can be prepared instantly or special oatmeal products that are ready made are on the rise.



Currently, major markets include China, Japan, India and Australia, where domestic as well as international manufacturers test new abstracts and products that fit into the regional palate. But on the other hand, the availability to a host of oat meal products has enhanced due to the increased availability of e commerce platforms. This is due to changes in consumer concern towards taking healthy products as well as the convenience enjoyed in taking oatmeal in their daily diet, the Asia-Pacific oatmeal market will continue to grow in the future years.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.74 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $9.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global



