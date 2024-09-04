Microdisplays Market Forecast Report 2024-2029: Global Assessment by Product, Technology, Resolution, Brightness, Industry, and Region

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microdisplay Market by Product (NTE Devices, HUDs, Projectors), Technology (OLED, LCoS, MicroLED), Vertical (Consumer, Industrial and Enterprise, Automotive, Retail & Hospitality, Medical), Resolution and Brightness & Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global microdisplay market is projected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2024 to USD 3 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period. The microdisplay market's OLED segment is predicted to increase significantly. The increasing adoption of these advanced displays and their use in HMDs can be linked to the segment's growth. Furthermore, increasing demand for AR devices in the healthcare sector, as well as increasing demand for microdisplays in wearables, are driving market expansion.







The NTE devices is projected to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period



NTE Devices is predicted to have the highest CAGR over the projection period. OLED-based microdisplays are rapidly being employed in NTE devices due to their better efficiency, fast reaction time, and enhanced color range. The SVGA+ Rev3 OLED-XL microdisplay from eMagin Corporation is a power-efficient OLED display system designed for near-eye personal viewer applications. Due to the presence of leading EVF vendors in Japan, Asia Pacific is projected to continue to have the highest demand for microdisplays to be used in NTE devices during the forecast period.



Higher than FHD segment is likely to expand at the highest CAGR between 2024 and 2029



The market for higher than FHD is expected to expand at a faster CAGR over the forecast period. A FHD resolution is 1,920 pixels horizontally and 1,080 pixels vertically on displays. For instance, in August 2023, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (SSS) introduced the ECX344A, high-definition 1.3-type OLED Microdisplay with 4K resolution for AR/VR applications that will help to recreate places more realistically.



North America is likely to exhibit second-highest CAGR in the global microdisplay market during the forecast period



Between 2024 and 2029, North America is likely to expand with the second-highest CAGR owing to the availability of advanced technologies like augmented reality (AR)/Virtual reality (VR) head-mounted displays (HMD), which has led to the increase in demand for microdisplay in region. Consequently, they are now being employed in a wide range of AR and VR applications across diverse fields including consumer, aerospace and defense, industrial as well as healthcare sector; where they primarily serve training simulation and maintenance purposes.

Additionally, projectors based on microdisplays have received extensive acceptance within business and corporate levels for advertisements and presentations purposes. Some producers of microdisplays based in North America include Kopin Corporation (US), Liteye (US), OMNIVISION (US) as well as MicroVision (US).

Research Coverage



The report segments the microdisplay market and forecasts its size, by value, based on product, technology, resolution, brightness, industry, and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World). The report also comprehensively reviews market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the microdisplay market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.

The major companies in the microdisplay market are Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), SeeYA Technology (China), Sony Group Corporation (Japan), Kopin Corporation (US), Himax Technologies, Inc. (Taiwan), and HOLOEYE Photonics AG (Germany) among others.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 245 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.2% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing Demand for Microdisplays in Wearable Devices Technological Advancements in Microdisplays Growing Popularity of AR Devices in Healthcare Sector Growing Adoption of HMDs in Various Verticals Rising Popularity of OLED Microdisplays for Increased Brightness and Efficiency Emerging Applications in Military, Defense, and Aerospace

Restraints Saturation of Markets for Digital Cameras and Projectors High Capital Investment and Manufacturing Costs

Opportunities Advancements in MicroLED Technology Rising Demand for Medical Displays Presence of Leading Microdisplay Manufacturers in Asia-Pacific

Challenges Stringent Regulations, Particularly in Medical and Automotive Applications Reduction in Display Latency



Technology Analysis

Key Technologies MicroLED LCoS

Complementary Technology Touchscreen Technology

Adjacent Technology AR/VR



Impact of AI/Gen AI

Top Use Cases AI-Powered Head-Up Displays in Automotive Smart Glasses with AI Assistants Enhanced and Personalized Content Creation with Gen AI in AR/VR Applications



Case Studies of Implementation of AI/Gen AI

Meta Enhances Ray-Ban Smart Glasses with Integrated AI Assistant

Panasonic Automotive Systems of America Introduces AR HUDs Integrated with AI

Interconnected Adjacent Ecosystems Working on AI/Gen AI and Their Impact on Microdisplay Market

Semiconductor Industry

Software Development Ecosystem

Trade Analysis

Import Scenario (HS Code 8537)

Export Scenario (HS Code 8537)

Case Studies, by Vertical

Microdisplays for Consumers

Microdisplays for Aerospace

Microdisplays for Healthcare

Microdisplays for Military and Defense

OLED Microdisplay

Advanced Prism Subsystem

Microdisplays in Automotive

Microdisplays in Sports & Entertainment

Pricing Analysis

Average Selling Price Trend of Key Players, by Technology

Average Selling Price Trend, by Region

Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

Standards and Regulations

Regulations

Standards

Companies Featured

Sony Group Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

SeeYA Technology

Kopin Corporation

eMagin

Himax Technologies, Inc.

HOLOEYE Photonics AG

Wisechip Semiconductor Inc.

Raystar Optronics, Inc.

Winstar Display Co. Ltd.

Yunnan Olightek Opto-Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

Omnivision

Syndiant

MicroOLED Technologies

VueReal

MicroVision

JBD

BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Raontech

Silicon Micro Display

Enmesi.com (Shenzhen Anpo Intelligence Technology Co. Ltd.)

Mojo Vision

Cinoptics

Lumiode

Playnitride Inc.

