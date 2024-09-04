ARGAN: Stéphane CASSAGNE joined the Executive Board

Press release – Neuilly-sur-Seine, September 4, 2024 – 5.45 pm

Stéphane CASSAGNE joined the Executive Board

Upon the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, ARGAN’s Supervisory Board has decided to appoint Stéphane CASSAGNE as member of the Executive Board from September 1, 2024 .

Stéphane CASSAGNE is 57 and holds a master's degree in commercial law and a French postgraduate diploma (DESS) in business law. He also has a large experience in the logistics sector as he previously held many executive positions in the GEODIS group.

On top of an expertise of the logistics and real estate professions, Stéphane CASSAGNE knows particularly well ARGAN, being previously a member of the Supervisory Board between 2019 and 2021.

Stéphane CASSAGNE is joining ARGAN as Director of Asset Management and will – in this capacity – ensure the directorship of our real estate company’s portfolio. This position was previously held by Frédéric LARROUMETS who has decided to leave the company, at the end of September, to start an entrepreneurial project.

With the arrival of Stéphane CASSAGNE, all professions and positions at ARGAN are consequently represented within an Executive Board that is from now on complete.

Under Ronan LE LAN’s chairmanship, the Executive Board thus includes:

Francis ALBERTINELLI, CFO

Aymar de GERMAY, General Secretary

Stéphane CASSAGNE, Director of Asset Management





Jean-Claude LE LAN, Founder & Chairman of ARGAN’s Supervisory Board: “I would like to thank Frédéric LARROUMETS for his 14 years of dedication to ARGAN and wish him great success in pursuing his new project.

I am very pleased to welcome Stéphane CASSAGNE, who will bring his logistics expertise and a valuable 'customer perspective' to our real estate company, helping us continue to strengthen the quality of service provided to our client-tenants.”

2024 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

October 1: Net sales of 3rd quarter 2024





2025 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

January 3: Net sales of 4 th quarter 2024

quarter 2024 January 16: Annual results 2024

March 20: General Assembly 2025





About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market. Building on a unique client-tenant-centric approach, ARGAN builds pre-let PREMIUM warehouses for blue-chip clients and supports them throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management.

Profitability, tight control over our debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN’s DNA. Its strongly proactive ESG policy has very concrete results with our Aut0nom® concept, the “in-use” Net Zero warehouse.

As at June 30, 2024, our portfolio represented 3.6 million sq.m, across about a hundred warehouses, exclusively located in the continental part of France, and this portfolio was valued €3.8 billion for a yearly rental income of about €200 million.

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.

www.argan.fr





Francis Albertinelli – CFO

Aymar de Germay – General Secretary

Samy Bensaid – Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +33 1 47 47 47 40

E-mail: contact@argan.fr

www.argan.fr







Marlène Brisset – Media relations

Phone: +33 6 59 42 29 35

E-mail: argan@citigatedewerogerson.com





