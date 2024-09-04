ASUS Unveils Intel-Driven Copilot+ PCs at Always Incredible Media Day for IFA 2024

KEY POINTS



TORONTO, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS showcased its latest technological innovations at the Always Incredible Media Day for IFA 2024 in Berlin, Germany. The company highlighted its commitment to its Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities vision by unveiling a new portfolio of next-generation ASUS Copilot+ PCs. Equipped with the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2), they deliver exceptional style and performance for the ultimate in AI experiences.

The company’s collaboration with Intel has been key in bringing these cutting-edge devices to life. “The powerful Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2) at the heart of our latest Zenbook, Vivobook, ExpertBook laptops, and NUC Mini PC deliver unmatched performance and enable a wide range of AI experiences,” said Rangoon Chang, ASUS Corporate Vice President, Consumer Business Unit. “With these new devices, together we are empowering users to harness the full potential of AI to enjoy smarter, more intuitive computing.”

“Together with ASUS, we’re elevating the consumer and commercial product experience. ASUS laptops that are powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2), deliver amazing performance, extended battery life, extensive security features, and cutting-edge AI capabilities. From productivity to creativity, these products deliver a new standard for user experiences across all sectors,” said Michelle Johnston Holthaus, Intel’s executive vice president and general manager, Client Computing Group.

Zenbook S series: Precision crafted, performance-driven

The new Zenbook S 14 (UX5406) redefines the boundaries of ultraportable laptops, blending exquisite design with exceptional performance. This premium device is the slimmest ASUS 14-inch ultraportable, boasting a thin 1.1 cm profile and a feather-light 1.2 kg weight. Featuring an outer lid crafted from an ASUS exclusive Ceraluminum material, the Zenbook S 14 combines the warm, tactile feel of ceramic with the strength of aluminum, creating a truly exceptional and remarkably durable design. The keyboard area of the chassis is further enhanced with a geometric grille design comprising 2,715 CNC-machined cooling vents, optimizing airflow and heat dissipation for peak performance.

Despite its ultra-slim form factor, the Zenbook S 14 delivers powerful performance with its Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 288V processor, achieving up to 48 NPU TOPS and offering the newest AI experiences. The sleek chassis houses a 3K 120 Hz Lumina OLED display, providing breathtaking visuals, while a four-speaker sound system delivers cinematic audio experiences. AI noise cancelation ensures crystal-clear conference calls, and the FHD AiSense IR camera supports AI effects for enhanced video interactions.

To complement its exceptional performance, the Zenbook S 14 features a long-lasting 72 Wh battery, a full range of I/O ports for seamless connectivity, and advanced security features. An enlarged 16:10 touchpad, incorporating intuitive smart gestures, allows users to effortlessly adjust display brightness and audio volume.

ASUS also introduced the Zenbook S 16 (UX5606), a sleek and lightweight 16-inch ultraportable laptop equipped with the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2) – perfect for the highly mobile user seeking an extended workspace.



Vivobook S 14: Maximum performance in a minimalist design

The ASUS Vivobook S 14 (S5406SA) is a sleek, 1.3 kg powerhouse designed for on-the-go productivity and entertainment, combining performance with a minimalist aesthetic in its 1.39 cm-thin, all-metal chassis. Equipped with ASUS IceCool thermal technology featuring two 97-blade IceBlade fans and two air vents, the laptop achieves a maximum TDP of 35 W, maintaining optimal performance even under demanding workloads.

Powered by up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 256V with an AI engine of up to 47 NPU TOPS, the Vivobook S 14 excels in efficiently running AI applications. A dedicated Copilot key provides quick AI assistance to optimize workflow, while a 75 Wh battery offers up to 27 hours1 of unplugged use ensuring all-day productivity.

The laptop’s ergonomic design includes a stylish ASUS ErgoSense keyboard with customizable single-zone RGB backlighting and an ultra-large ErgoSense touchpad for enhanced comfort and control. Combined with ultrafast WiFi 7 connectivity, a wide array of I/O ports, a 16:10 3K 120 Hz display, and a Harman Kardon-certified Dolby Atmos® audio system, the Vivobook S 14 is the ideal companion for dynamic users seeking a powerful and reliable device.

Vivobook 14/16 Flip: AI meets versatility

The ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip (TP3407) is a cutting-edge convertible laptop designed to elevate productivity and entertainment for students and professionals. A 360° hinge enables seamless transitions between laptop, tent, stand, or tablet mode, allowing users to adapt and enhance all workflows with one device, with support for ASUS Pen 2.0 adding to its versatility. Its ultra-slim and lightweight design, at just 1.7 cm thin and weighing only 1.5 kg, makes it the ideal companion for those on the go.

Under the hood, the Vivobook 14 Flip is powered by up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 256V, offering up to 47 NPU TOPS for efficient execution of AI applications and effortless performance.

The device boasts a highly efficient 70 Wh battery, ultrafast WiFi 7 connectivity, and a wide range of I/O ports for seamless connectivity. A Dolby Atmos audio system ensures superior sound quality, making it a powerful and reliable choice for those seeking a dynamic, AI-powered laptop. The Vivobook 14 Flip features a stunning 14-inch FHD NanoEdge touchscreen, delivering vibrant visuals and an immersive viewing experience perfect for both work and play.

ASUS also introduced the Vivobook 16 Flip (TP3607) with a larger 16-inch 3K OLED display, providing more screen real estate for immersive visuals and enhanced productivity without compromising performance.

ExpertBook P series: AI-driven work evolution

ASUS unveiled its innovative ExpertBook P Series, marking a significant advancement in AI-powered computing for entrepreneurs, prosumers, and small businesses. The flagship ExpertBook P5 (P5405) leads the lineup, featuring up to an Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 256V and integrating ASUS AI ExpertMeet tools for an unparalleled AI-enhanced work experience. These tools revolutionize online meetings with advanced features such as AI transcript, AI translation, AI subtitles, assisted meeting summaries, AI camera, AI noise canceling, and business watermarks.

Leveraging Intel’s latest processor, which boasts up to 48 NPU TOPS and up to 120 total platform TOPS of performance, the ExpertBook P5 is optimized for running AI applications. The series includes the ExpertBook P3 (P3405/P3605) and ExpertBook P1 (P1403/P1503), delivering reliable performance and durability for small businesses and professionals.

The ExpertBook P Series provides multilayered security extending to the BIOS level, including advanced features like Secure Boot and a discrete Trusted Platform Module (TPM) to guard against unauthorized interventions at startup. It also offers an optional SafeGuard Backup tool, which securely backs up important data with encrypted protection. ASUS has partnered with McAfee to pre-install McAfee+ Premium Individual Unlimited on all ExpertBook P Series laptops, free for one year globally starting September 2024. The ExpertBook P5 enhances security with exclusive AI-powered deepfake detection technology, offering McAfee Deepfake Detector at no cost for one year in the US, UK, and Australia for the same time period.

The ExpertBook P series seamlessly merges sleek aesthetics with robust functionality - without compromising on power. It embodies ASUS’s commitment to sustainability by prominently integrating eco-friendly practices. In particular, the ExpertBook P5 utilizes industrial recycled aluminum alloy and post-consumer recycled steel, minimizing environmental impact while pioneering the use of recycled magnets in ASUS commercial laptops.

ASUS plans to expand the series with new form factors, including desktops and all-in-ones, scheduled to launch in 2025.



ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI: A compact AI powerhouse

The ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI represents a groundbreaking advancement in AI NUC mini-PC technology. Leveraging up to the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 288V, it delivers exceptional performance through its multi-architecture CPU, GPU, and NPU setup, achieving up to 120 total platform TOPS. Its powerful NPU delivers up to 48 TOPS and dramatically enhances AI capabilities, providing three times the AI performance for cutting-edge applications compared to the previous generation of Intel processors.

Housed in a compact <0.6 L chassis with a system height of just 34 mm, the ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI balances high performance with a space-efficient design, making it perfect for commercial use and edge computing applications. It combines doubled graphics capabilities with innovative embedded LPDDR5x design for high-speed performance and stability across a wide range of IoT scenarios.

The ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI delivers reliable 24/7 operation with advanced thermal management, meets EPEAT Climate+ energy efficiency standards, and prioritizes security with features like Secure Boot, fingerprint recognition, and built-in Trusted Platform Model (TPM). Built-in speakers and microphones support voice commands, while ASUS Control Center Remote Management and Microsoft’s Windows Autopilot streamline IT operations and device deployment. Furthermore, intelligent cooling ensures peak performance under heavy loads and a tool-less design simplifies upgrades. With exceptional efficiency and reliability, the ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI is the ideal AI solution for demanding professional environments.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

The ASUS Zenbook S 14 will be available for pre-order starting from September 6th in Canada on the ASUS Store, with units shipping on September 24th, 2024. The Zenbook S 14 with an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 226V, 16 Gb LPDDR5X-8533 RAM and 1 TB of storage will be available starting from CA$1,799 in exclusivity on the ASUS Store and Best Buy.

Another configuration with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 256V, 16 GB LPDDR5X-8533 RAM and 1 TB storage will be available starting from CA$1,999 on the ASUS Store and selected retailers.

A configuration of the Zenbook S 14 with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 258V, 32 GB LPDDR5X-8533 RAM and 1 TB of storage will be available for CA$2,199 in exclusivity on the ASUS Store and Best Buy.

The ASUS Zenbook S 16 will be available later in Q1 2025.

The ASUS Vivobook S 14 will be starting in Canada at CA$1,599 with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 256V, 16 GB LPDDR5X-8533 RAM and 1 TB of storage and available in early Q4 2024.

The ASUS ExpertBook P5 will be available in 4 different configurations and available in October 2024 on the ASUS Store, ranging from CA$1,299 to CA$1,699 both for B2B and B2C customers starting at CA$1,299 with an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 226V, 512 Gb of storage and 16 GB LPDDR5X-8533 RAM. The top configuration will include an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 258V, 32 GB LPDDR5X-8533 RAM and 1 TB of storage.

The ASUS ExpertBook P1 and ExpertBook P3 will be available in Canada starting from early 2025.

The ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip and Vivobook 16 Flip with the new Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2) aren’t currently available in Canada.

1 Battery tests conducted by ASUS on August 19, 2024, using the 1080p Video Playback scenario. Test configuration: Vivobook S 14 (S5406SA), OLED panel, Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 226V, 512 GB SSD, 16 GB RAM, 75 Wh battery. Test settings: WiFi disabled, Windows Power Plan set to Balanced, display brightness set to 150 cd/m2. Actual battery life may vary depending on product configuration, usage, operational conditions, and power management settings. Battery life will decrease over the lifetime of the battery.

