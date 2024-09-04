The Institute for Functional Medicine Scholarship Program Expands Access to Functional Medicine for All

FEDERAL WAY, Wash., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM) is proud to announce the recipients for the 2024 Functional Medicine for All Scholarship. This initiative is part of IFM's ongoing commitment to expanding access to functional medicine, particularly within medically underserved communities.

The Functional Medicine for All Scholarship aims to foster a diverse, equitable, and inclusive field of functional medicine for practitioners and patients. It is specifically intended for clinicians who are embarking on their certification journey and are dedicated to working with medically underserved communities. This year's scholarship winners collectively serve an impressive average of 1,432 patients per week.

“We celebrate these dedicated practitioners who are advancing functional medicine care around the globe,” says Amy R. Mack, MSES/MPA, IFM CEO. “These scholarship recipients are deeply committed to enhancing their medical knowledge and creating a healthcare environment where each patient’s needs are addressed with a personalized, whole person approach. We are honored to support their work.”

Thanks to a generous grant from VoLo Foundation, IFM increased the number of scholarships awarded in 2024 through the Functional Medicine for All Scholarship to a total of 31, including 11 scholarships through the Integrated Medicine for the Underserved (IM4US) and DNPs of Color (DOC) programs.

The full list of 2024 Functional Medicine for All Scholarship winners is detailed below. IFM congratulates each recipient and looks forward to their continued contributions to advancing the transformation of healthcare.

Scholarship Winner, Primary Degree; Location

Adenike Okeowo, Nurse Practitioner in Community Health; New York

New York Ana Archila, Physician Assistant in Family Medicine ; Texas

; Texas April Odom, Nurse Practitione r, Family Practice; Illinois

r, Family Practice; Illinois Audra Hanners, Nurse Practitioner, Family & Psychiatric Mental Health ; Ohio

; Ohio Benjamin Hayes, MD/DO, Internal Medicine ; Georgia

; Georgia Gabriela Rocha, Nutrition Professional ; Florida

; Florida Gloria Bird, Nurse Practitioner in Family Medicine ; Tennessee

; Tennessee Harpreet Takhar, Doctor of Optometry ; Canada

; Canada Jacqueline Sakaya, Pharmacist ; Michigan

; Michigan Jaime Stewart, Physician Assistant in Family Medicine ; Nevada

; Nevada Jill Baldwin, Nurse Practitioner, Family Practice ; Kentucky

; Kentucky Kaylie Tejada, Anesthesiology & Holistic Coaching ; Florida

; Florida Khara Jefferson, Nurse Practitioner in Family Medicine ; Louisiana

; Louisiana Latrice White, Nurse Practitioner in Family Medicine ; Virgina

; Virgina Laura Mason, MD/DO, General Practice ; United Kingdom

; United Kingdom Lohana Ribeiro da Silva, MD/DO, Integrative Medicine ; Brazil

; Brazil Louise Rippengill-Clarke, MD/DO, General Practice ; United Kingdom

; United Kingdom Maria Del M Rodriguez, ND, Family & Community Health ; Puerto Rico

; Puerto Rico Mary-Chrstine Sullivan, Nurse Practitioner in Family Medicine ; Massachusetts

; Massachusetts Melandie Fourie, MD/DO Family Medicine ; South Africa

; South Africa Melissa Juarez, Physician Assistant in Family Medicine ; Illinois

; Illinois Merika Hunter, Physician Assistant ; Hawaii

; Hawaii Miryam Demers, MD/DO, Family Physician ; Canada

; Canada Navneet Strickland, Nurse Practitioner, Family and Pain Management ; Michigan

; Michigan Nirali DePasquale, Nurse Practitioner ; Maryland

; Maryland Saira Dar, MD/DO, Family Medicine ; California

; California Samantha Lindsay, MD/DO, Qualified as a General Practitioner, Post Graduate Certificate in Procedural Sedation and Pain Management ; South Africa

; South Africa Selena Gilles, Nurse Practitioner ; New York

; New York Sharine Forbes, Nurse Practitioner in Family Medicine ; California

; California Sharon Johnson-Eby, Acupuncture, Chinese Medicine ; Mississippi

; Mississippi Yoon Hang Kim, MD/DO, Preventive Medicine; Illinois

For more information about IFM’s scholarship programs and commitment to expanding access to functional medicine, please visit IFM.org.

About The Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM)

As the leading voice for functional medicine for more than 30 years, The Institute for Functional Medicine is advancing the transformation of healthcare for patients and practitioners worldwide. IFM supports the confident and competent practice of functional medicine through high-quality education, industry-leading certification, partnerships across medical disciplines, and advocating on behalf of functional medicine clinicians and patients around the globe. IFM is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, providing educational programs directly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME). For more information, please visit IFM.org.

About Functional Medicine

As a catalyst in the transformation of healthcare, functional medicine treats root causes of disease and restores healthy function through a personalized patient experience. From chronic illness to disease prevention, functional medicine systematically addresses the unique physical, mental, and emotional needs of all patients. By understanding each patient’s genetic, environmental, and lifestyle influences, functional medicine is a vital partner to conventional medicine that delivers transformative care to promote optimal health and well-being.