CentralReach Launches Latest Edition of Autism and IDD Care Market Report, Revealing Significant Growth in Demand for Services

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, the leading provider of Autism and IDD Care software for ABA, multidisciplinary, and special education, today released the September 2024 edition of the Autism and IDD Care Market Report, compiled from CentralReach's proprietary CanaryBI dataset. The only one of its kind, the Autism and IDD Care Market Report provides an outlook on current trends and benchmarks related to the autism and IDD care market, designed to help providers gain macro-level insights and benchmarks on service delivery, operations, and growth.

Key findings from the report include:

Therapist Turnover Trends : Overall employee turnover remains high across segments, but top decile performers demonstrate significant improvement relative to the industry average. In some cases, top decile providers saw a 70.4% decrease in churn.

: Overall employee turnover remains high across segments, but top decile performers demonstrate significant improvement relative to the industry average. In some cases, top decile providers saw a 70.4% decrease in churn. Shift to Multidisciplinary Services : There continues to be a growing trend towards integrating multidisciplinary services under one provider, with multidisciplinary services exhibiting a 30% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) since 2020.

: There continues to be a growing trend towards integrating multidisciplinary services under one provider, with multidisciplinary services exhibiting a 30% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) since 2020. Caregiver Training: Effective utilization of authorized caregiver training hours has been linked to a 35.8% decrease in client churn in some cases, underscoring the importance of engaging caregivers in therapy processes.

The Autism and IDD Care Market Report is derived from CR CanaryBI - the industry's most comprehensive autism and IDD care dataset. This aggregated and anonymized dataset encompasses over 4 billion data points today and adds to the total over 1 billion points per year, making it the largest, most comprehensive dataset in the field. The recently released report delves into data from insurance payments, claims, service hours, providers, clients or those diagnosed with an IDD including autism spectrum disorder, and learning opportunities that occurred during sessions, drawn from 1,300 therapy providers offering applied behavior analysis, speech therapy, occupational therapy, and related services.

To access the full Autism and IDD Care Market Report, please visit: https://go.centralreach.com/mktg/2024/autism-IDD-care-report

