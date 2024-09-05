Biobased Polymers & Plastics (Bioplastics) Global Market 2025: Synthetic and Natural Bio-based Polymers Including PLA, PHA, bio-PE, bio-PET, bio-PA - Production Volumes and Capacities 2019-2035

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Biobased Polymers & Plastics (Bioplastics): 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive 600 page report provides an in-depth analysis of the rapidly growing global market for biobased polymers and plastics. This report examines the latest technological developments, market trends, and growth opportunities in this dynamic sector.

The global market for biobased polymers and plastics is experiencing rapid growth as industries and consumers increasingly seek sustainable alternatives to conventional petroleum-based materials. This burgeoning sector represents a critical component in the transition towards a more circular and environmentally friendly economy. Biobased polymers, derived from renewable biomass sources such as corn, sugarcane, and cellulose, offer the potential to significantly reduce carbon footprints and dependence on fossil fuels.

The importance of this market extends beyond environmental benefits. It plays a crucial role in driving innovation across multiple industries, from packaging and consumer goods to automotive and construction. As regulations tighten around single-use plastics and carbon emissions, biobased alternatives are becoming essential for companies to meet sustainability targets and maintain consumer trust.

Furthermore, the development of biobased polymers is spurring advancements in agricultural practices, biorefining technologies, and materials science. This cross-sector innovation is creating new economic opportunities, particularly in rural areas where biomass feedstocks are grown and processed. The market's growth is also catalyzing investments in research and development, leading to improvements in the performance and cost-competitiveness of bioplastics.

The report segments the market by polymer type, application, and region, providing granular data on production volumes, consumption patterns, and growth projections. It highlights the shift from first-generation feedstocks to advanced biomass sources and the integration of recycled content in bio-based plastics.

Report contents include:

Detailed analysis of synthetic and natural bio-based polymers including PLA, PHA, bio-PE, bio-PET, bio-PA, and more

Evaluation of biodegradable and compostable plastic materials

Examination of natural fibres and lignin-based materials

Market forecasts from 2019-2035 for production volumes and capacities

Analysis of market drivers, challenges, and emerging applications

Technology Assessment:

The study provides an in-depth look at the latest technological developments in bio-based polymers, including:

Advances in fermentation and biorefining processes

Innovations in polymer blending and compounding

Progress in biodegradability and compostability

Improvements in barrier properties and heat resistance

Integration of recycled content in bio-based plastics

Development of novel biomass feedstocks

Regulatory Landscape:

A thorough examination of the regulatory environment influencing bioplastics markets, including:

Single-use plastic bans and restrictions

Biodegradability and composability standards

Recycling regulations and infrastructure development

Carbon pricing mechanisms and their impact on bioplastics

Incentives for bio-based products in government procurement

It also identifies key opportunities for growth and innovation, such as:

Development of advanced biorefineries for integrated production

Expansion into high-performance engineering plastics

Customization of bioplastics for specific end-use requirements

Creation of new value-added applications for lignin and other bio-based materials

Potential for carbon-negative plastics through biomass feedstocks and carbon capture

Competitive Landscape:

An extensive analysis of the competitive environment includes:

Market shares of leading biopolymer producers

Detailed company profiles of over 500 key players

Strategic initiatives, partnerships, and M&A activities

Investments in capacity expansion and new technology development

Emerging start-ups and their innovative approaches

Companies profiled include

Avantium

BASF

Biome Bioplastics

Braskem

Buyo

Danimer Scientific

FabricNano

FlexSea

Floreon

Gevo

MetaCycler BioInnovations

Mi Terro

PlantSwitch

Teijin Limited

Verde Bioresins

Versalis

Xampla

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Types of bioplastics

2.2 Bio-based or renewable plastics

2.3 Biodegradable and compostable plastics

2.4 Key market players



3 SYNTHETIC BIO-BASED POLYMERS AND PLASTICS

3.1 Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA)

3.2 Polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET)

3.3 Polytrimethylene terephthalate (Bio-PTT)

3.4 Polyethylene furanoate (Bio-PEF)

3.5 Polyamides (Bio-PA)

3.6 Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (Bio-PBAT)

3.7 Polybutylene succinate (PBS) and copolymers

3.8 Polyethylene (Bio-PE)

3.9 Polypropylene (Bio-PP)



4 NATURAL BIO-BASED POLYMERS

4.1 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

4.2 Cellulose

4.2.1 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)

4.2.2 Nanocellulose

4.2.3 Protein-based bioplastics

4.2.4 Algal and fungal

4.2.5 Chitosan



5 PRODUCTION OF BIO-BASED POLYMERS AND PLASTICS, BY REGION

5.1 North America

5.2 Europe

5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1 China

5.3.2 Japan

5.3.3 Thailand

5.3.4 Indonesia

5.4 Latin America



6 MARKET SEGMENTATION OF BIOPLASTICS

6.1 Packaging

6.2 Consumer products

6.3 Automotive

6.4 Building & construction

6.5 Textiles

6.5.1 Apparel

6.5.2 Footwear

6.5.3 Medical textiles

6.5.4 Production volumes 2019-2035

6.5.5 Electronics

6.5.5.1 Applications

6.5.5.2 Production volumes 2019-2035

6.5.6 Agriculture and horticulture

6.5.6.1 Production volumes 2019-2035



7 NATURAL FIBERS

7.1 Manufacturing method, matrix materials and applications of natural fibers

7.2 Advantages of natural fibers

7.3 Commercially available next-gen natural fiber products

7.4 Market drivers for next-gen natural fibers

7.5 Challenges

7.6 Plants (cellulose, lignocellulose)

7.6.1 Seed fibers

7.6.2 Bast fibers

7.6.2.1 Jute

7.6.2.2 Production volumes 2018-2035

7.6.2.3 Flax

7.6.2.4 Ramie

7.6.2.5 Kenaf

7.6.3 Leaf fibers

7.6.3.1 Sisal

7.6.3.2 Abaca

7.6.4 Fruit fibers

7.6.4.1 Coir

7.6.4.2 Banana

7.6.4.3 Pineapple

7.6.5 Stalk fibers from agricultural residues

7.6.5.1 Rice fiber

7.6.5.2 Corn

7.6.6 Cane, grasses and reed

7.6.6.1 Switch grass

7.6.6.2 Sugarcane (agricultural residues)

7.6.6.3 Bamboo

7.6.6.4 Fresh grass (green biorefinery)

7.7 Animal (fibrous protein)

7.7.1 Wool

7.7.2 Silk fiber

7.7.3 Leather

7.7.4 Fur

7.7.5 Down

7.8 Markets for natural fibers

7.8.1 Composites

7.8.2 Applications

7.8.3 Natural fiber injection moulding compounds

7.8.4 Non-woven natural fiber mat composites

7.8.5 Aligned natural fiber-reinforced composites

7.8.6 Natural fiber biobased polymer compounds

7.8.7 Natural fiber biobased polymer non-woven mats

7.8.8 Natural fiber thermoset bioresin composites

7.8.9 Aerospace

7.8.10 Automotive

7.8.11 Building/construction

7.8.12 Sports and leisure

7.8.13 Textiles

7.8.14 Packaging

7.9 Global production of natural fibers

7.9.1 Overall global fibers market

7.9.2 By material types

7.9.3 By market



8 LIGNIN

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 What is lignin?

8.1.1.1 Lignin structure

8.1.2 Types of lignin

8.1.2.1 Sulfur containing lignin

8.1.2.2 Sulfur-free lignin from biorefinery process

8.1.3 Properties

8.1.4 The lignocellulose biorefinery

8.1.5 Markets and applications

8.1.6 Challenges for using lignin

8.2 Lignin production processes

8.2.1 Feedstock Preprocessing

8.2.2 Conversion Processes

8.2.3 Lignosulphonates

8.2.4 Kraft Lignin

8.2.5 Soda lignin

8.2.6 Biorefinery lignin

8.2.7 Organosolv lignins

8.2.8 Hydrolytic lignin

8.3 Lignin nanoparticles

8.4 Lignin-based carbon materials

8.5 Depolymerized lignin products

8.6 Lignin-based bioplastics

8.7 Markets for lignin

8.7.1 Market drivers and trends for lignin

8.7.2 Production capacities

8.7.3 Consumption of lignin

8.7.4 Prices

8.7.5 Markets and applications

8.7.5.1 Heat and power energy

8.7.5.2 Bio-oils

8.7.5.3 Syngas

8.7.5.4 Aromatic compounds

8.7.5.5 Polymers

8.7.5.6 Hydrogels

8.7.5.7 Carbon materials

8.7.5.8 Construction materials

8.7.5.9 Rubber

8.7.5.10 Bitumen and Asphalt

8.7.5.11 Fuels

8.7.5.12 Energy storage

8.7.5.13 Binders, emulsifiers and dispersants

8.7.5.14 Chelating agents

8.7.5.15 Coatings

8.7.5.16 Ceramics

8.7.5.17 Automotive

8.7.5.18 Fire retardants

8.7.5.19 Antioxidants

8.7.5.20 Lubricants

8.7.5.21 Dust control



9 COMPANY PROFILES 253 (553 company profiles)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gb8jph

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.