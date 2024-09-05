Vantiva - August 2024 - Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares

September 5, 2024

Vantiva: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Vantiva Shares

(ISIN Code FR0013505062) Date Number of Outstanding Shares Number of Voting Rights August 31, 2024



490,162,000







Number of Theoretical Voting Rights(1): 490,162,000







Number of Voting Rights Exercisable at Shareholders’ meeting(2): 490,162,000





(1) Calculated, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, based on the total number of outstanding shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares with suspended voting rights.

(2) Excluding shares with suspended voting rights.

* *

*

About Vantiva

www.vantiva.com – Follow us: @Vantiva – www.linkedin.com/company/vantiva/

Vantiva shares are on the Euronext Paris exchange (VANTI).

Attachment