Ceramic Tiles Market Forecast Report 2024-2030 - A $228.3 Billion Global Opportunity - Introduction of 3D Tiles and Digital Printing Technologies Present Business Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ceramic Tiles Market by Type (Porcelain, Ceramic), Application (Floor Tiles, Internal Wall Tiles, External Wall Tiles) End-use Sector (Residential, Non-residential), Finish (Matt, Gloss), Construction Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ceramic tiles market size is projected to grow from USD 194.2 billion in 2024 to USD 228.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.



The ceramic tiles market is growing due to technological innovations in manufacturing, urbanization, infrastructure developments, and increasing consumer demand for durable, elegant, and low-maintenance building materials. Moreover, the emphasis on sustainable construction practices and rising household incomes are further driving market expansion.





By Type, Porcelain to account for major market share



Porcelain tiles dominate the market compared to ceramic tiles due to their superior durability, water resistance, and versatility. These tiles are made using denser clay and fired at higher temperatures. These are less porous and more resistant to moisture, stains, and wear, making them ideal for high-traffic areas and both indoor and outdoor applications. Their strength and longevity appeal to consumers looking for long-term investments in flooring and surfaces.



By Application, Flooring segment to account for major market share



In 2023, Flooring segment dominated the ceramic tiles market. Flooring segment dominates the ceramic tiles market due to the inherent durability and ease of maintenance which make them a preferred choice for high-traffic areas. Their resistance to moisture, stains, and scratches makes them particularly advantageous for kitchens, bathrooms, and commercial spaces where durability and hygiene are crucial.



By End Use Sector, Residential segment to account for the largest market share during the forecast period



The residential sector dominates the ceramic tiles market due to the high demand for aesthetically appealing and functional flooring and wall solutions in homes. People often prioritize ceramic tiles for their durability, easy maintenance, and wide range of design options. These are ideal for areas like kitchens, bathrooms, and living spaces. The growing trend of home renovation projects contributes notably to the demand, as consumers seek to update and personalize their living spaces. Additionally, the affordability and availability of ceramic tiles make them accessible to a broad range of households. The emphasis on creating comfortable and stylish home interiors drives the market.



By Region, The Middle East and Africa to register highest growth rate during the forecast period



The Middle East and Africa (MEA) region is the fastest-growing market for ceramic tiles. The construction sector in MEA is thriving, with substantial projects underway in countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE. These nations are investing heavily in infrastructure development, urban expansion, and mega-projects. These include luxury residential complexes, commercial spaces, and public facilities. This surge in construction activity drives high demand for ceramic tiles, valued for their durability, aesthetic appeal, and versatility. Additionally, the region's focus on modernizing urban areas and improving living standards further boosts the ceramic tiles market.



Research Coverage



The market study covers the ceramic tiles market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on type, application, end use sector, finish, construction type and region.

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to improve their position in the ceramic tiles market.

Mohawk Industries Inc. (US), Grupo Lamosa (Mexico), Pamesa Ceramica (Spain), RAK Ceramics (UAE), Siam Cement Public Company Limited (Thailand), Kajaria Ceramics (India), Ceramica Carmelo For (Brazil), and others are covered in the ceramic tiles market.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 273 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $194.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $228.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.7% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Population & Urbanization Growing Investments in Construction Industry Rising Number of Renovation Activities Increasing Industrialization

Restraints Volatile Raw Material Prices Increasing Regulations, Requirements, and Tariffs Combined Effect of Recession and Russia-Ukraine Conflict in Europe

Opportunities Introduction of 3D Tiles and Digital Printing Technologies Rapidly Progressing Organized Retail Sector Increase in Demand from Emerging Economies

Challenges Extremely Competitive Market Gas Crisis in Different Regions



Pricing Analysis

Average Selling Price Trend of Key Players, by Type

Average Selling Price Trend, by Region

Value Chain Analysis

Ecosystem Analysis

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Complementary Technologies

Patent Analysis

Methodology

Patents Related to Ceramic Tiles

Trade Analysis

Export Scenario (HS Code 6904)

Export Scenario (HS Code 6904)

Export Scenario (HS Code 6907)

Import Scenario (HS Code 6907)

Key Conferences and Events, 2024-2025

Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

Tariff Analysis

Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

Regulations in Ceramic Tiles Market

EN 14411 - (CE Certification for Ceramic Tiles)

ANSI A137

Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

Buying Criteria

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Deakinbio's Sustainable Bio-based Tiles

Case Study 2: Design with 1M X 1M Large Porcelain Tiles

Case Study 3: Enhancing Outdoor Spaces with Outdoor Porcelain Tiles

Investment and Funding Scenario

Macroeconomic Indicators

GDP Trends and Forecasts

Industry (Including Construction), Value Added (% of GDP)

Companies Featured in the Report

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Grupo Lamosa

Rak Ceramics

Siam Cement Public Company Limited

Prism Johnson Limited

Kajaria Ceramics

Pamesa Ceramica

Somany Ceramics Limited

Ceramica Carmelo Fior

Cedasa Group

Asian Granito India Ltd. (Agl)

Stn Ceramica

Pt Arwana Citramulia Tbk

Cersanit SA

Lasselsberger Group GmbH

Nitco

White Horse Ceramic Industries Sdn Bhd

Ceramic Industries Limited

Kale Group

Elizabeth Group

Saudi Ceramics

Interceramic

Victoria PLC

Halcon Ceramicas

Portobello SA

Viglacera Corporation

Tileswale

Kore Italia

Sacmi Group

