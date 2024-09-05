Bioengineered Protein Drugs Strategic Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $329.9 Billion by 2030 - Personalized Medicine Trends Strengthen Business Case

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioengineered Protein Drugs - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Bioengineered Protein Drugs is estimated at US$245.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$329.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the bioengineered protein drugs market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, increased prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing acceptance and demand for personalized medicine. Technological innovations have streamlined the drug development process, reducing costs and time-to-market, while biopharmaceutical companies are leveraging these advancements to develop more potent and targeted therapies.

The rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders has also heightened the demand for these advanced treatments. Furthermore, consumer behavior trends indicate a strong preference for personalized medicine, which bioengineered proteins are uniquely positioned to deliver due to their ability to be tailored to individual genetic profiles.

Additionally, favorable regulatory policies and increased healthcare funding in many regions are supporting the rapid market expansion. Investment in research and development by both private and public sectors is also pivotal, driving continuous innovation and the introduction of next-generation biopharmaceuticals.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Therapeutic Proteins segment, which is expected to reach US$129.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.9%. The Monoclonal Antibodies segment is also set to grow at 4.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $66.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.2% CAGR to reach $69.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $245.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $329.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global





Advances in Genetic Engineering Propel Growth in Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Personalized Medicine Trends Strengthen Business Case for Bioengineered Proteins

Innovations in Bioprocessing Technologies Drive Cost-Efficiency and Scalability

Rising Consumer Demand for Targeted Therapies Generates Opportunities

Adoption of CRISPR and Gene-Editing Tools Accelerates Development Timelines

Healthcare Funding Increases Propel Market Adoption

Enhanced Purification Techniques Improve Drug Safety and Efficacy

Advanced Manufacturing Technologies Enhance Production Capabilities

Post-Marketing Surveillance Strengthens Confidence in Bioengineered Protein Drugs

Technological Synergies with Digital Health Tools Enhance Treatment Outcomes

Novel Drug Delivery Systems Expand Therapeutic Applications

Data Analytics and AI Integration Improve Drug Development Efficiency

