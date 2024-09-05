Draganfly Receives Purchase Order for its Commander 3XL and Draganfly Flex FPV Drones for deployment within the U.S. Department of Defense

Commander 3XL to be used to carry and deploy swarms of Draganfly Flex FPV Drones.

Saskatoon, Sask, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, announces that it has received a purchase order from Virtual Reality Rehab Inc. (VRR) acting as the prime contractor for Commander 3XL and Flex FPV Drones to be deployed within the U.S. DOD for various mission types. VRR performs a variety of US government Projects in fields such as: virtual reality training systems, augmented reality operations systems, small Unmanned Aircraft Systems, and human-robotics interfaces.

The Commander 3XL will carry and transport swarms of Draganfly Flex FPV Drones using VRR’s Holowarrior platform, an interoperable augmented reality threat assessment and mitigation platform that is deployable among a variety of autonomous amphibious, ground and aerial vehicles. VRR and Draganfly have collaborated to integrate VRR’s advanced software and HellHive functionality on Draganfly’s drones. The collaboration also includes the integration of VRR’s swarming technology on various Draganfly platforms, including the recently released Flex FPV System.

The modular design and robust payload capacity of the Commander 3XL drone position it as an ideal solution for the remote deployment of FPV Drone Swarms. The adaptability and performance of Draganfly’s Flex FPV drone, including payload a capacity of up to 6 lbs and a variety of mounting points, allows for the attachment of a variety of payloads to satisfy mission requirements. Draganfly and VRR have been supporting the integration of VRR’s swarming technology with Draganfly’s technology stack to address the evolving operational requirements of the modern warfighter, allowing interoperability between multiple vehicle types and with systems such as ATAK and Nett Warrior. As well as integrating AI for self-parking mode enabling motherships (Commander 3XL’s) while in-flight to air-recover swarms of small drones.

“We are excited to have been selected and received the initial order as a next step toward the scalable deployment with the incredible capability brought forth by this comprehensive system. This is truly where Draganfly shines, integrating its full line of drones, experience, and technology stack into systems with commercial and military partners that provide exceptional capabilities in time frames and at costs that few others can,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly.

About VRR

VRR Researches and Develops Disruptive Technologies towards enhancing our Warfighters’ Lethality and Survivability. Focus areas included:

Swarm Warfare (Offensive & Defensive),

BatMode modules that enable Persistent ISR and New Classes of Loitering Munitions with 10X duration increases exploiting existing drones, on existing batteries, on a single charge.

“Making Invisible Threats Visible” via Mixed/Augmented/Virtual Realities for Manned and Unmanned Vehicle, and MUM-T

Enhancing Situational Awareness for Faster (3X to 5X Faster), and Better (99.04% accuracy) Decision Making while Simultaneously Reducing Cognitive Workload.

Please see https://www.virtualrealityrehab.com/ and https://fusedrealitiesinc.com/ for more information.

