GURU Organic Energy Introduces the Zero Sugar Line in the US Through Amazon and Life Time Fitness Clubs

GURU is set to expand its footprint in the US with the launch of its highly anticipated Zero Sugar line, targeting the fastest-growing segment of the energy drink category.



Zero sugar drinks now make up 50% of the $20+ billion North American energy drink category 1 as consumers become more aware of their sugar intake 1 .

GURU Zero is the only ZERO SUGAR organic energy drink on the market that contains no sucralose or aspartame — artificial sweeteners often associated with potential health risks.

GURU Zero delivers a metabolism boost with natural caffeine and EGCG/catechins, ingredients clinically proven to accelerate metabolism, supporting an active lifestyle and improved physical performance.

GURU Zero launches on Amazon with three crowd-pleasing flavors: Wild Berry, Wild Strawberry Watermelon, and Wild Ruby Red, representing over 30% of the flavors sold in North America, and will also be available at Life Time and select US retailers.



MONTREAL, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand2, today announced the upcoming US launch of its Zero Sugar line on Amazon, Life Time and at select retailers.





Carl Goyette, President and CEO of GURU said: “Building on the strong performance of our FOCUS Punch line in both Canada and the US, we’re excited to introduce GURU Zero to meet the growing demand for sugar-free energy drinks. This innovation targets the booming zero sugar segment of the $20+ billion North American energy drink market.”

“What really sets GURU Zero apart from other sugar-free drinks is that our ZERO SUGAR energy drinks are the only ones on the market that contain no sucralose or aspartame — artificial sweeteners often associated with potential health risks.”

“Like our consumers, our brand evolves with them and stays relevant to their needs. With the early success of Zero Wild Berry in Quebec, we believe our Zero line will perform well in the much larger US market as we continue our mission to clean up the energy drink market,” concluded Mr. Goyette.

“GURU Zero Wild Berry has already proven to be a huge success from the start, with our unique organic, zero-sugar formula, metabolism-boosting properties and unparalleled taste,” added Luc Martin-Privat, PharmD, GURU's Brewmaster and Vice President of R&D and Innovation. “Our two new flavors, Wild Strawberry Watermelon and Wild Ruby Red, are sure to appeal to a large number of natural energy drink consumers. As innovation continues to be a key element of GURU's future growth, we are constantly looking for ways to evolve with consumers in terms of functionality and taste trends.”

To support the US launch, GURU will roll out a comprehensive marketing campaign featuring digital media, engaging social media content, and collaborations with influencers who embody the active, health-conscious lifestyle GURU promotes.

About GURU Zero

WILD ON TASTE, ZERO ON SUGAR: With ZERO SUGAR, zero artificial sweeteners and a variety of wild flavors, consumers can let their awakened energy run wild with absolutely zero regrets.

NATURAL ENERGY THAT LASTS: Packed with 140 mg of natural caffeine.

METABOLISM BOOST: The combination of caffeine and EGCG “epigallocatechin gallate” has been clinically studied to boost metabolism and convert energy faster to support active lifestyle and improved physical performance.

ORGANIC, ZERO SUGAR, ZERO SUCRALOSE, ZERO ASPARTAME: The only energy drink on the market to offer all four.

About GURU Products

GURU energy drinks are made from a short list of plant-based active ingredients, including natural caffeine, with zero sucralose and zero aspartame. These carefully sourced ingredients are crafted into unique blends that push your body to go further and your mind to be sharper.

About GURU Organic Energy

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company that launched the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink in 1999. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of about 25,000 points of sale, and through www.guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic ingredients, including natural caffeine, with zero sucralose and zero aspartame, which offer consumers Good Energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information, go to www.guruenergy.com or follow us @guruenergydrink on Instagram, @guruenergy on Facebook and @guruenergydrink on TikTok.

1 Nielsen Convenience & Gas 52 weeks ended November 2023, SPINS Multi-Outlet+Natural Channel 52 weeks ended November 2023.

2 Nielsen: 52-week period ended July 13, 2024, All Channels, Canada vs. the same period a year ago.

