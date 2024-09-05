Diamond Equity Research Releases Update Note on BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (OTCQB: CNVCF, CNSX: BHSC)

New York, New York, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Equity Research, a leading equity research firm with a focus on small capitalization public companies has released an Update Note on BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (OTCQB: CNVCF, CNSX: BHSC). The update note includes detailed information on the BioHarvest Sciences’ financial results, operational updates, business model, management commentary, valuation, and risks.

The update note is available below here:

BioHarvest Sciences September 2024 Update Note



Highlights from the note include:

VINIA Hot Beverages Off to a Strong Start with Coffee and Decaf Sales Surpassing $1M Milestone - BioHarvest recently announced that its innovative VINIA ® Superfood Coffee and Decaf Coffee has surpassed $1.0 million in cumulative sales since its launch in December 2023, demonstrating strong market entry and consumer approval. The product integrates the company’s flagship VINIA ® Red Grape Superfood into premium 100% Arabica Coffee. The inclusion of red grape polyphenols is designed to enhance both physical energy and mental alertness through improved arterial dilation and blood flow, suggesting benefits after 90 days of consistent consumption. Packaged in pods compatible with Keurig and most single serve brewing systems, the product has been well-received, evidenced by a superior customer rating of 4.8 out of 5.0 and favorable outcomes in blind taste tests against major competitors in both regular and decaf categories. In blind taste tests, VINIA ® Superfood Coffee emerged as the preferred choice for 59% of coffee drinkers (N=76) when compared to a top "Better for You" national coffee brand. Similarly, in tests among decaf drinkers (N=60), over two-thirds (68%) favored VINIA ® Superfood Decaf over a leading decaf brand available on Amazon. These results validate BioHarvest’s strategy of extending its nutraceutical success across other product categories that demand enhanced health and wellness benefits. Furthermore, the company is set to broaden its market reach by introducing new products, including Nespresso ® compatible options, aiming to capitalize on the growing consumer trend toward functional beverages. The expansion is seeking to further escalate monthly sales and strengthen the company’s position in the competitive functional coffee market.

Disclosures:

Diamond Equity Research LLC is being compensated by BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (OTCQB: CNVCF, CNSX: BHSC) for producing research materials regarding BioHarvest Sciences Inc. and its securities, which is meant to subsidize the high cost of creating the report and monitoring the security, however, the views in the report reflect that of Diamond Equity Research. As of 09/05/24, Diamond Equity Research LLC has been paid $35,000 for research services, payable in two installments for the initial year and not applicable to renewals. The first installment of $17,500 ($17,490 post bank charges) was paid within a month after signing the agreement. The second installment of $17,500 ($17,490 post bank charges) was paid after a management content draft version of the initiation of coverage report was provided electronically to BioHarvest Sciences Inc., but prior to the release of the actual initiation of coverage. Diamond Equity Research LLC may be compensated for non-research related services, including presenting at Diamond Equity Research investment conferences, press releases and other additional services. The non-research related service cost is dependent on the company, but usually does not exceed $5,000. The issuer has not paid us for non-research related services as of 09/05/2024. Issuers are not required to engage us for these additional services. Additional fees may have accrued since then. Although Diamond Equity Research company sponsored reports are based on publicly available information and although no investment recommendations are made within our company sponsored research reports, given the small capitalization nature of the companies we cover we have adopted an internal trading procedure around the public companies by whom we are engaged, with investors able to find such policy on our website public disclosures page. This report and press release do not consider individual circumstances and does not take into consideration individual investor preferences. Statements within this report may constitute forward-looking statements, these statements involve many risk factors and general uncertainties around the business, industry, and macroeconomic environment. Investors need to be aware of the high degree of risk in small capitalization equities including the complete loss of their investment. Investors can find various risk factors in the initiation report and in the respective financial filings for BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Please review update note attached for full disclosure page.



