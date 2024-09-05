Marketing Automation Market Valuation Set to Reach USD 25.41 Billion by 2033 | Riding on a Strong 14.16% CAGR

Newark, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The marketing automation market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for streamlined marketing processes across various industries. Valued at approximately USD 6.76 Billion in 2023 and grew at a CAGR of 14.16% from 2024 to 2033. The market is expected to reach USD 25.41 Billion by 2033.



The global marketing automation market has been segmented based on deployment, component, application, organization size, end-user and region. The deployment segment is divided into cloud and on-premise. The cloud segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 66.3% in 2023. Cloud-based marketing automation allows the client companies to use applications, resources or marketing services made on-demand through the provider’s server. Marketing automation companies frequently use cloud-based computing to improve functionality, expand capacity, or add new services as needed without having to purchase expensive infrastructure investments. The component segment includes services and software. The software segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 69.2% in 2023. Marketing automation software is a solution that provides analytics and insights to help companies find some of the best marketing channels for their product promotion. The marketing automation software also enables effective planning of marketing. The application segment includes email marketing, campaign marketing, social media marketing, analytics and reporting, inbound marketing, lead scoring and nurturing, mobile applications and others. The email marketing segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 27.9% in 2023. Social media platforms are now used for a lot of marketing purposes. The method of marketing through social content is critical for smaller, niche firms that are just getting started but don't have as much money to spend on advertising on an e-commerce site. The organization size segment includes small and medium-scale organizations and large-scale organizations. The small and medium-scale organizations segment will likely grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Small and medium-sized enterprises require marketing automation to gain a competitive edge in the industry and grab maximum market shares through the implementation of strategies formed based on analysis in a critical time. The end-user segment includes retail, BFSI, telecom and IT, healthcare, government and education and others. The BFSI segment will likely grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Banks and credit unions can leverage valuable data to gain insights that can be used by implementing marketing automation. Additionally, it offers customer acquisition in the banking industry, pertinent to the customer's stage and urgent financial demands.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



1. Rising Demand Across Industries: The adoption of marketing automation is being propelled by its applications in diverse sectors such as healthcare, retail, banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), and education. Businesses are increasingly recognizing the need for efficient marketing strategies that can enhance customer engagement and retention.



2. Technological Advancements: The proliferation of cloud technology and the growing utilization of smartphones have created an environment conducive to the adoption of marketing automation solutions. These technologies enable businesses to reach their customers more effectively and efficiently.



3. Digitalization of Businesses: As businesses undergo digital transformation, the need for targeted advertising and data-driven marketing strategies has surged. Marketing automation tools facilitate personalized communication and help organizations manage their marketing campaigns more effectively.



4. Integration of IoT and Big Data: The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and big data analytics into marketing strategies allows businesses to gather insights into customer behavior, enabling more effective marketing campaigns and improved customer experiences.



Restraints



1. Complexity of Implementation: Despite the advantages, many organizations face challenges in implementing marketing automation tools effectively. The complexity of integrating these systems with existing processes can deter businesses from fully utilizing their potential.



2. Cost Concerns: The initial investment required for marketing automation tools can be a barrier for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Many businesses are hesitant to allocate budget towards these technologies without a clear understanding of their return on investment.



3. Data Privacy Issues: With increasing scrutiny on data privacy and protection regulations, businesses must navigate compliance challenges that can complicate the use of marketing automation tools. Concerns about customer data security can hinder adoption rates.



Opportunities



1. Growing Interest in Personalization: As consumers demand more personalized experiences, marketing automation tools that offer advanced segmentation and targeting capabilities present significant opportunities for businesses. Companies can leverage these tools to deliver tailored messages that resonate with their audience.



2. Expansion in Emerging Markets: The marketing automation market is poised for growth in emerging economies where digital marketing is becoming more prevalent. As businesses in these regions adopt digital strategies, the demand for marketing automation solutions is expected to increase.



3. Innovations in AI and Machine Learning: The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning into marketing automation tools can enhance their capabilities, allowing for more sophisticated data analysis and customer engagement strategies. This innovation can drive further adoption and market growth.



Report Scope and Segmentation –



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 14.16% 2023 Value Projection USD 6.76 Billion Market Size in 2033 USD 25.41 Billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 236 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered Component, Deployment, Organization Size, Application, and End-User Regions Covered The regions analysed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analysed at the country level. Marketing Automation Market Growth Drivers Increasing use in marketing applications

Key Market Players



Several key players dominate the marketing automation landscape, offering a range of solutions tailored to meet the needs of various businesses:



• Adobe Inc.

• Microsoft

• Act-On Software, Inc.

• Cognizant

• IBM Corporation

• HubSpot, Inc.

• Keep

• Marketo, Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• Teradata Corporation

• Salesforce.com, Inc.

• Acoustic

• SendinBlue

• Activecampaign

• Simply cast

• GetResponse

• Click Dimensions

• SharpSpring



The marketing automation market is evolving rapidly, driven by technological advancements and changing consumer expectations. As businesses continue to prioritize efficiency and personalization in their marketing efforts, the demand for innovative marketing automation solutions is expected to grow, presenting both challenges and opportunities for market participants.



Marketing provides companies with customized, time- and location-sensitive information, allowing them to obtain information about their customers. Companies can plan, implement, and control a variety of marketing campaigns that target customers via mobile web browsers, mobile applications, or mobile advertising using marketing automation software. These platforms are frequently used by retail, BFSI, telecom and IT, healthcare, government and education providers to engage mobile users with promotions, coupons, and surveys.



