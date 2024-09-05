Jackery to Showcase Innovative Solar Generator Solutions at Disasters Expo in Los Angeles

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackery, the world’s leading provider of portable solar generators and off-grid green energy solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Disasters Expo, taking place on September 5 and 6 in Los Angeles. As natural disasters and emergencies become increasingly frequent, Jackery is committed to providing smart, sophisticated, renewable, safe, and simple energy solutions that ensure peace of mind during power outages.



At the expo, Jackery will highlight its wide array of solar generator offerings, designed to serve as reliable backup power for essential home needs during emergencies. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the cutting-edge technology and user-friendly design that make Jackery products an ideal choice for those looking to safeguard their homes and families.

“We are thrilled to be part of the Natural Disaster Expo in Los Angeles, where we will demonstrate how our solar generators provide a dependable and sustainable solution for emergency preparedness,” said Jack Sun, CEO of Jackery. “Our products are designed with the customer in mind, offering an easy-to-use, eco-friendly alternative to traditional gas-powered generators. Whether it’s a short-term outage or an extended emergency, Jackery’s solar generators ensure that you’re never left in the dark.”

Jackery’s lineup includes a range of portable power stations paired with high-efficiency solar panels, allowing users to harness the power of the sun to charge and operate essential devices and appliances. These solutions are not only environmentally friendly but also offer quiet, emission-free operation, making them suitable for indoor and outdoor use.

As a global leader in the solar energy sector, Jackery is dedicated to making renewable energy accessible and practical for all. The Disasters Expo offers a platform for Jackery to solidify its role as a trusted provider of emergency preparedness solutions, delivering reliable power when it’s needed most.

About Jackery

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is the world’s leading provider of innovative solar generators and off-grid green energy solutions. As a global top-selling solar generator brand, Jackery is driven by its mission to "Bring Green Energy to All." By incorporating Geneverse into its brand to provide home energy solutions, Jackery has expanded its product offerings and is able to deliver a comprehensive range of energy solutions, from portable solar generators for outdoor use to whole-home backup systems, furthering its commitment to making green energy accessible for all. Jackery has consistently fulfilled its social responsibility on a global scale, maintaining long-term partnerships with global public welfare organizations such as WWF, NFF, and IRC. Through these collaborations, Jackery continues to contribute to global sustainable development and other public welfare initiatives, reinforcing its dedication to creating a greener, more sustainable future.

