According to TNR, The Niche Research, the Clean Label Ingredients Market is Set to Soar with a Robust CAGR of 5.2% (2024 – 2034)

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean label ingredients are those that are natural, minimally processed, and do not contain artificial additives, preservatives, or synthetic chemicals. The clean label movement emphasizes transparency, allowing consumers to easily understand what’s in their food and make healthier choices.

Several factors are driving the growth of the global clean label ingredients market. Increased consumer awareness about health and wellness is a major driver, as people seek out natural and wholesome products free from artificial ingredients. Strict regulatory requirements also drive manufacturers to implement clean label practices, ensuring they adhere to regulations and fulfill consumer demands for transparency. Additionally, a growing preference for organic and minimally processed foods contributes to the rising demand.

The importance of clean label ingredients lies in their ability to cater to health-conscious consumers and enhance product appeal by highlighting authenticity and purity. They are being widely used in dairy products, frozen desserts, snacks, beverages, and baked goods.

The popularity of clean labels is rising as consumers become more informed and selective about their food choices. Manufacturers are responding by reformulating products to incorporate clean label ingredients, investing in new technologies, and ensuring transparent labeling practices to meet the demand for healthier, more natural products.

Recent Development by the Manufacturers in Global Clean Label Ingredient Market

In 2023, Ingredion introduced its new clean label ingredient line, Ingredion NOVATION®. These ingredients are crafted to support food and beverage manufacturers in creating products that align with consumer demands for clean labels.

In 2023, ADM expanded its clean label ingredient portfolio by acquiring WILD Flavors & Specialty Ingredients, a leading producer of natural flavors and ingredients. This acquisition enhances ADM's offerings with WILD's range of clean label ingredients.

In 2022, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences launched DuPont Danisco Clean Label Solutions, a new line of clean label ingredients aimed at helping manufacturers meet consumer expectations for transparency and simplicity in their products.

In 2022, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) unveiled ADM Naturally Simple, a new line of clean label ingredients designed to assist manufacturers in producing clean label products that are both tasty and nutritious.

Covid 19 Pandemic Impact on Global Clean Label Ingredients Market



The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the global clean label ingredients market by accelerating consumer demand for transparency and natural products. As health and wellness became a top priority during the pandemic, consumers increasingly sought out foods with clean labels, free from artificial additives and preservatives. This shift has driven manufacturers to focus on clean label ingredients to better align with evolving consumer preferences and increase the appeal of their products.

Additionally, disruptions in supply chains during the pandemic highlighted the need for reliable, transparent ingredient sourcing, further driving the adoption of clean label practices in the food and beverage industry.



By Application Beverages to Dominate in the Global Clean Label Ingredients Market

As consumers increasingly demand clean, recognizable ingredients in their drinks, manufacturers are reformulating beverages to eliminate artificial additives and preservatives. This shift is driven by growing health consciousness and a desire for more authentic, minimally processed options. Consequently, the beverage sector is leading the market by adopting clean label practices to meet evolving consumer expectations and enhance product appeal.

The growth of the clean label beverage segment is significantly driven by the development of innovative products that offer new flavors and expanded choices. The introduction of novel clean label beverages is a notable trend. For instance, fairlife L.L.C. in Chicago launched fairlife Yup!, a flavored milk with low sugar and high protein, substituting artificial sweeteners with monk fruit juice concentrate. Similarly, Organic Hälsa Oatgurt was marketed as a smoothie rich in probiotics and prebiotics, with no added sugars and dairy-free. New Slice Ventures L.L.C. also introduced a sparkling water free from artificial colors, sweeteners, and caffeine. These product innovations are contributing to the segment’s growth.

By Country, United States Dominated the Global Clean Label Ingredients Market Seeking a CAGR of 4.9%.

Increasing health consciousness and a desire for simple, recognizable ingredients are the factors driving the growth in U.S. Stringent regulatory standards also play a significant role, as they push manufacturers to adopt clean labeling practices. Additionally, the presence of major food and beverage companies in the U.S. accelerates innovation and product reformulation, further cementing the country's dominance in the clean label ingredients sector.

A survey of 1,300 consumers across Europe, North America, and Asia revealed that nearly 76% of respondents prefer products with ingredients they recognize and trust. Consumers generally have more confidence in familiar, home-kitchen ingredients compared to complex chemical terms like 'Di-acetyl tartaric acid esters of mono and di-glycerides of edible vegetable oils,' which can be difficult to understand. Clean labels have emerged as a response from the food industry to meet consumer demand for simpler, more transparent ingredient lists.

Companies are increasingly creating lists of unacceptable ingredients. For instance, the U.S. FDA identified Red 3 dye as a cancer risk in rats in 1990, and the U.S. National Toxicology Program classified the preservative Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) as a potential human carcinogen. Some synthetic dyes have been linked to hyperactivity in children, and studies have associated the artificial sweetener aspartame with cancer in animals. As a result, many companies are removing these harmful substances from their ingredient lists.

