Nexalin Technology Participates in Congressional Roundtable Focused on Emerging Virtual Therapeutic Options for Opioid Treatment

HOUSTON, TX, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexalin Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXL; NXLIW) (the “Company” or “Nexalin”) announced its participation in a high-profile Congressional roundtable in North Carolina, focused on emerging virtual therapeutic options for opioid treatment. The event was hosted by the Breaking Barriers for Substance Use Recovery initiative and featured key stakeholders from across the healthcare and policy spectrum.

The roundtable, held with Dr. Greg Murphy, U.S. Congressman representing North Carolina's 3rd District, centered on the deployment of virtual-based opioid therapy models across the country. Dr. Murphy, Congress’ only actively practicing physician, serves on the Health Subcommittee of the Veterans Affairs Committee and is a strong advocate for innovative healthcare solutions, particularly those aimed at addressing the opioid crisis.

The invitation-only roundtable brought together thought leaders and innovators to discuss the potential of virtual therapies to overcome the stigma and geographic barriers often associated with traditional in-clinic treatment options. Nexalin’s approach to virtual therapeutic solutions, which is expected to play a significant role upon FDA clearance, was highlighted as a promising tool in the fight against opioid addiction.

“Nexalin is honored to participate in this crucial dialogue and to work alongside visionary leaders in the fight against addiction like Congressman Murphy, who has worked tirelessly to address challenges at the VA in service of our veterans,” said Mark White, CEO of Nexalin Technology. “Our mission is to provide effective, accessible treatment options that can reach those in need, regardless of their location. We believe that virtual therapeutic models, combined with our non-invasive neurostimulation technology, have the potential to revolutionize the way opioid addiction is treated across the nation, especially among veterans in rural communities. This meeting continues to build on the success of our Nexalin America division, which is aimed at expanding Nexalin’s efforts within the U.S. Government areas of interest.”

During the discussions, emphasis was placed on establishing stronger practices within the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to encourage the adoption of virtual-based therapies. These therapies, including Nexalin’s cutting-edge neurostimulation technology, aim to provide effective treatment options that can be accessed remotely, expanding the reach and impact of mental health care.

About Nexalin Technology, Inc.

Nexalin designs and develops innovative neurostimulation products to uniquely help combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. All of Nexalin’s products are believed to be non-invasive and undetectable to the human body and are developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues. Nexalin utilizes bioelectronic medical technology to treat mental health issues. Nexalin believes its neurostimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the mid-brain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper-penetrating waveform in its next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin Gen-2 15 milliamp neurostimulation device has been approved in China, Brazil, and Oman. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://nexalin.com / .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

