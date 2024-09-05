Save the Date for the 10th Annual E-Discovery Day

PORTLAND, Ore, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro Inc., the leading provider of data risk management software solutions that empower legal and IT professionals to navigate complex e-discovery, privacy compliance, data governance, digital forensic investigations, and cybersecurity response challenges, in partnership with the Association for Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM), and eDiscovery Today, is thrilled to announce the 10th annual celebration of E-Discovery Day will take place on December 5, 2024.



E-Discovery Day is an annual event that unites the e-discovery industry to honor the essential and evolving role e-discovery plays in legal processes. Initiated by Exterro in 2015, this industry celebration includes a variety of educational and networking events, online webinars, and Continuing Legal Education (CLE) opportunities.

Mike Hamilton, Vice President of Marketing at Exterro, said, “As we mark the 10th annual E-Discovery Day, it’s more important than ever to shine a light on the incredible work of e-discovery practitioners who play a vital role in the legal process. This day not only celebrates their contributions but also serves as a crucial opportunity to educate the broader legal and IT communities about the ever-evolving landscape of e-discovery.”

What to Expect:

Educational Sessions: Participate in diverse online webinars and in-person events designed to provide valuable insights and best practices.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with peers and industry leaders through interactive sessions, social media conversations, and in-person regional events.

Special Celebrations: Join unique and fun activities, including the prestigious Gayle O'Connor Spirit Award hosted by EDRM.



"E-Discovery Day has become a staple on the e-discovery calendar, combining top-notch educational content with engaging networking events," said Doug Austin, Editor of eDiscovery Today. "We are honored to partner with Exterro, EDRM, and ACEDS to celebrate this landmark occasion."

Mary Mack, CEO and Chief Legal Technologist of EDRM, echoed these sentiments, "We are proud of our partnership with Exterro and thrilled to celebrate our very own e-discovery holiday with the community."

Mike Quartararo, president of ACEDS, added, "Every year, E-Discovery Day allows us to recognize the hardworking individuals who drive innovation and success in legal discovery."

Stay Informed:

Be sure to visit e-discoveryday.com, powered by Exterro, and sign up for the email newsletter to receive updates and details about the event.

About Exterro

Exterro empowers legal teams to manage their data requirements proactively and defensibly. Our integrated Data Risk Management platform automates the complex interconnections of privacy, legal operations, digital investigations, cybersecurity response, compliance, and information governance. For more information, visit exterro.com.

About ACEDS

ACEDS is the global leader in e-discovery, information governance, and related legal disciplines training and certification. Providing resources to law firms, corporate legal departments, service providers, government, and academic institutions, ACEDS is also a professional association with over 2,500 active members worldwide. Learn more at ACEDS.org.

About EDRM

The Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) provides practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security, and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, and guides to enhance best practices globally. Learn more at [EDRM.net](https://edrm.net).

About eDiscovery Today

Authored by industry expert Doug Austin, eDiscovery Today is the premier daily resource for eDiscovery and eDisclosure professionals. Providing the latest trends, best practices, and case law, Doug has educated the legal technology community for over a decade. Learn more at ediscoverytoday.com.

