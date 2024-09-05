Consolidated Theatres & Coca Cola® Debut New ‘Island Punch’ Beverage Developed Exclusively for the New Coca Cola Freestyle® Beverage Fountains at Consolidated’s Ward Village and ʻŌlino

Guests invited to conjure up their own Coca-Cola® custom flavor blends and get a taste of the biggest movies releases with limited time offerings for Warner Bros. Pictures’ BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE and more!

HONOLULU, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Theatres, an affiliate of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), is unveiling a new custom beverage flavor created by the refreshment experts at Coca-Cola® exclusively for Consolidated Theatres. A proprietary blend featuring Fanta® Cherry, Vanilla, and Lime flavors, the thirst-quenching “Consolidated Theatres Island Punch” debuts with the arrival of state-of-the-art Coca-Cola Freestyle® beverage fountains at Consolidated Theatres Ward with TITAN LUXE and ʻŌlino with TITAN LUXE locations. These specialized touchscreen kiosks—enabling audiences to explore and pour their favorite drinks or to come up with their own custom blends from over 200 flavor combo options—are available at Consolidated Ward for the first time, and 'Ōlino guests will be treated to a new station showcasing all the latest upgrades.

Inviting audiences to get a taste of some of the most highly anticipated films, Coca-Cola also continues its rollout of limited-time beverage flavors inspired by movie themes. Through a collaboration with Warner Bros. that is so chillingly good it bears repeating, BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE is being celebrated with a “Summon What You Wanta” campaign now through October 31, 2024, including the Fanta “Haunted Spritz” (non-alcoholic) custom mix on Freestyle fountains. Guests of Consolidated Theatres can enjoy the BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE-themed beverage and catch the film in TITAN LUXE with immersive Dolby Atmos sound for the ultimate presentation. Tickets are on sale now, and early screenings start September 5, 2024.

“We are honored to build on our long-standing partnership with Coca-Cola products through our own exclusive Island Punch and a host of offerings that so seamlessly enhance our guest experience,” said Kyler Kokubun, marketing and events manager for Consolidated Theatres. “Following a closer look with our friends at Coca-Cola at some of the most in-demand flavors across our theater locations, we’ve landed on the perfect punch to complement our classic movie concessions and chef-curated offerings. We’re excited to invite guests to enjoy our new flavor, personalize their own creations, and join us for all the BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE thrills.”

Consolidated Theatres will additionally conjure up a spirited movie menu especially for the release of the film, with more details on the mouthwatering lineup materializing soon! From the creative mind of director Tim Burton, and starring Michael Keaton (Beetlejuice), Winona Ryder (Lydia), Catherine O’Hara (Delia) and Jenna Ortega (Astrid), BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE finds Lydia’s life turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers a mysterious model of the town of Winter River and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his own brand of mayhem! The film is rated PG-13.

For showtimes and tickets, or to learn more about all the latest beverage and menu offerings (including the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice menu) at Consolidated Theatres locations, visit www.consolidatedtheatres.com or connect via social media and the Consolidated Theatres app.

