FYBR Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Proposed Sale of Frontier Communications to Verizon

MONSEY, N.Y., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (Nasdaq: FYBR) (“Frontier”) to Verizon Communications Inc. (“Verizon”) for $38.50 per share in cash.



Wohl & Fruchter’s investigation includes whether the sales price agreed upon is fair to Frontier shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.

In particular, when announcing Q2 2024 results on August 2, 2024, Frontier:

Added a record 388,000 fiber passings to reach 7.2 million total locations passed with fiber

Added a record 92,000 fiber broadband customers, resulting in fiber broadband customer growth of 18.6% year-over-year

Delivered accelerating revenue growth and continued strong EBITDA growth

Set new industry standard with Net Promoter Score six times higher than closest cable competitor

Raised the low end of Adjusted EBITDA guidance following strong first half performance



If you remain a Frontier shareholder and have concerns about the fairness of the price, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/frontier-communications/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:

Wohl & Fruchter LLP

Joshua E. Fruchter

Toll Free 866.833.6245

alerts@wohlfruchter.com

www.wohlfruchter.com