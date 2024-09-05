Indonesia Dietary Supplements Market Report 2024

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Dietary Supplements Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Indonesia Dietary Supplements Market was valued at USD 3.04 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to project impressive growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.43% through 2029

The Indonesia dietary supplements market is primarily driven by increasing health awareness among the population, a growing middle class with higher disposable incomes, and a rising prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases. The COVID-19 pandemic has further heightened the focus on immunity and overall health, boosting demand for vitamins, minerals, and herbal supplements. The expansion of e-commerce platforms has made dietary supplements more accessible, contributing to market growth.

Government initiatives promoting health and wellness and the influence of social media and marketing campaigns have also played significant roles in increasing consumer interest. The younger demographic's inclination towards fitness and proactive health management fuels the demand for supplements aimed at improving physical performance and appearance. The market is also benefiting from innovations in product formulations and packaging, catering to diverse consumer preferences and needs.



Key Market Trends

Expansion of E-commerce Platforms



The rapid expansion of e-commerce platforms in Indonesia has revolutionized the dietary supplements market. Online shopping offers consumers the convenience of purchasing supplements from the comfort of their homes, with a wide variety of products to choose from. E-commerce platforms also provide detailed product information, reviews, and competitive pricing, which helps consumers make informed decisions. The growth of e-commerce has made dietary supplements more accessible, especially in regions where physical stores are limited. The advent of mobile apps and digital payment solutions has further streamlined the buying process, driving market growth by reaching a broader audience.



Government Initiatives Promoting Health and Wellness



The Indonesian government has been proactive in promoting health and wellness among its citizens. Various initiatives and public health campaigns aim to educate the population about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, including the use of dietary supplements. These efforts include national nutrition programs, awareness campaigns about the importance of vitamins and minerals, and support for local supplement manufacturers. Government regulations also ensure the quality and safety of dietary supplements, building consumer trust. Such initiatives not only enhance public awareness but also create a favorable environment for the growth of the dietary supplements market in Indonesia.

Indonesia Dietary Supplements Market, By Product Type:

Vitamin

Combination Dietary Supplement

Herbal Supplement

Fish Oil & Omega Fatty Acid

Protein

Others

Indonesia Dietary Supplements Market, By Form:

Tablets

Capsules

Powder

Liquids

Soft Gels

Indonesia Dietary Supplements Market, By Application:

Energy & Weight Management

General Health

Bone & Joint Health

Immunity

Others

Indonesia Dietary Supplements Market, By Distribution Channel:

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online

Others

Indonesia Dietary Supplements Market, By End User:

Infants

Children

Adults

Pregnant Females

Geriatric

Indonesia Dietary Supplements Market, By Region:

Bali

Java

Kalimantan

Sumatra

