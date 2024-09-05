Acentra Health Awarded a $298 Million Contract Renewal from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to Continue Improving Care Quality for Medicare Beneficiaries

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acentra Health, a technology and health solutions and services company dedicated to accelerating better outcomes for government healthcare agencies and the priority populations they serve, announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has renewed its five-year contract as a Beneficiary and Family Centered Care-Quality Improvement Organization (BFCC-QIO) through April 30, 2029. The renewal of Acentra Health’s services to support Medicare beneficiaries across 29 states reinforces the company’s leadership role in improving the effectiveness, quality, and efficiency of services provided to Medicare beneficiaries.



“We are pleased to continue our relationship with CMS as a BFCC-QIO that supports their mission to advance health equity, access to quality care, and the responsible and effective use of CMS resources for Medicare beneficiaries,” said Todd Stottlemyer, Chief Executive Officer, Acentra Health. “The contract renewal underscores our role as a vital partner that delivers services to improve care quality for individuals and program performance for agencies.”

The BFCC-QIO is a critical component of CMS' federally coordinated infrastructure dedicated to enhancing healthcare quality across the United States. Medicare serves over 67 million individuals1, and the BFCC-QIO plays an essential role in ensuring that Medicare beneficiaries receive high-quality care. As a vital resource for Medicare beneficiaries and their families through its role as a BFCC-QIO, Acentra Health:

Addresses quality of care concerns raised by beneficiaries, their representatives, government organizations, and anonymous sources . Over the last five years, Acentra Health initiated over 5,000 quality improvement activities designed to enhance both the system of care and the quality of services provided to Medicare beneficiaries.



. Over the last five years, Acentra Health initiated over 5,000 quality improvement activities designed to enhance both the system of care and the quality of services provided to Medicare beneficiaries. Safeguards Medicare beneficiaries' rights . Through the appeals process, the company intervened in over half a million cases from 2019 to 2024, enabling beneficiaries to receive essential care that would have otherwise been denied by providers or Medicare Advantage health plans.



. Through the appeals process, the company intervened in over half a million cases from 2019 to 2024, enabling beneficiaries to receive essential care that would have otherwise been denied by providers or Medicare Advantage health plans. Provides immediate advocacy services for those navigating the complexities of the healthcare system. These services have assisted over 20,000 beneficiaries since 2019 in overcoming challenges related to accessing necessary care, medical equipment, and discharge planning.



“As federal agencies prioritize working with strategic partners that bring experience, reach, and impact, this milestone reinforces that Acentra Health is uniquely poised to be their partner-of-choice and enable them to successfully tackle their mission-critical objectives – from driving access to care and improving quality of care, to advancing health equity,” said Meghan Harris, President and Chief Operations Officer, Acentra Health.

1 https://data.cms.gov/summary-statistics-on-beneficiary-enrollment/medicare-and-medicaid-reports/medicare-monthly-enrollment

About Acentra Health

Acentra Health combines public sector knowledge, clinical expertise, and technological ingenuity to modernize the healthcare experience for state and federal partners and their priority populations. From designing and developing advanced claims, encounter, and provider solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings to delivering clinically focused service models for care management and quality oversight, Acentra Health is accelerating better health outcomes. Acentra Health is backed by Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), a global investment firm. Learn more at acentra.com.

