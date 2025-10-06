Acentra Health Chief People Officer Kelly Schlageter Named to Virginia Business’ 2025 Women in Leadership Honorees

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acentra Health, a technology and health solutions company dedicated to accelerating better health outcomes for its clients and the populations they serve, today announced that its Chief People Officer, Kelly Schlageter, has been named a 2025 Women in Leadership honoree by Virginia Business. The award recognizes top women executives in Virginia who demonstrate exceptional leadership, civic engagement, mentorship, and a commitment to breaking glass ceilings in their industries and communities.

Schlageter was nominated by her peers for her dedication in fostering an inclusive workplace culture, championing employee well-being, and driving corporate social responsibility through initiatives like Acentra Health Cares. Under her leadership, Acentra Health employees contributed over 3,000 hours of volunteer service and more than $330,000 in philanthropic contributions in 2024.

“As Chief People Officer, Kelly brings a people-first mindset to every corner of our organization,” said Todd Stottlemyer, CEO of Acentra Health. “She has helped create a values-driven culture grounded in empathy, clarity, and action, helping Acentra Health become a place where talent thrives and our people can grow.”

“I’m honored to receive this recognition, and even more grateful for the opportunity to contribute to creating inclusive workplaces and communities where people feel seen, heard, and empowered,” said Schlageter. “At Acentra Health, we believe inclusion and empathy are strategic advantages that help make us one of the best places to work. I’m proud to work alongside so many colleagues who are living that every day.”

In her role as Chief People Officer, Schlageter has led strategic initiatives to improve workforce engagement and mental wellness, including expanded employee wellness offerings. She also played a key leadership role in the successful merger that formed Acentra Health, uniting three organizations under a shared identity and purpose.

A longtime advocate for equity and LGBTQ+ inclusion, Schlageter has consistently used her voice to advance social impact and workplace transformation. She has received national recognition for her contributions, including the Washington Business Journal’s Business of Pride honor and Ragan’s Top Women in Communications Award.

In addition to her executive leadership, Schlageter serves on the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and is a member of The Economic Club of Washington, D.C.

The Virginia Business 2025 Women in Leadership awardees will be honored at a reception this evening in Richmond.

About Acentra Health

Acentra Health combines public sector knowledge, clinical expertise, and technological ingenuity to modernize the healthcare experience for state, federal, and commercial partners, and their priority populations. From designing and developing advanced claims, encounter, and provider solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings to delivering clinically focused service models for care management, clinical assessments, and quality oversight, Acentra Health is accelerating better health outcomes. Acentra Health is backed by Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), a global investment firm. Learn more at acentra.com.

