NFL Taps TuneIn to Host International Audio Coverage for the 2024 Season

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuneIn , the world’s leader in live audio, announced today fans outside North America and China can stream complete coverage of the 2024 NFL season through TuneIn Premium. The audio streaming platform continues to serve as the global distribution partner for NFL gameday audio, delivering comprehensive coverage to the league’s extensive international fanbase. TuneIn Premium subscribers outside of North America and China have access to game broadcasts for all 32 teams, including on-demand game replays, Spanish-language broadcasts and post-season coverage through to Super Bowl LIX.



“Streaming audio continues to be a convenient and entertaining way to enjoy the play-by-play action of gameday,” said Sameer Pabari, Managing Director, International Media at the NFL. “We’re excited to continue to work with TuneIn to deliver high-quality audio coverage to our international fanbase, as we strategically prioritize global growth. TuneIn’s distribution network helps bring NFL fans around the world closer to the action.”

In addition to the regular season, TuneIn Premium will host audio coverage of NFL games outside of the U.S., including the league’s first-ever game in Brazil at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo - where the Green Bay Packers will take on the Philadelphia Eagles during Week 1 of the regular season. International fans can catch live broadcasts of their favorite teams on TuneIn, including international matchups:

São Paulo, Brazil, Corinthians Arena, Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

September 6 at 8:15 P.M. ET



London, U.K., Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings

October 6 at 9:30 A.M. ET



London, U.K., Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears

October 13 at 9:30 A.M. ET



London, U.K., Wembley Stadium, New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

October 20 at 9:30 A.M. ET



Munich, Germany, Allianz Arena, New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers

November 10 at 9:30 A.M. ET



“The NFL is growing globally with the expansion of its international games for the 2024 season, adding Brazil to its regular season schedule while also returning to the U.K. and Germany,” said Kevin Straley, Chief Content Officer of TuneIn. “We’re excited to deliver play-by-play content to fans around the world through TuneIn Premium for every NFL game this season."

TuneIn is the world’s largest platform for live radio. It has over 75 million listeners across 122 countries to amplify audio entertainment around the world. TuneIn’s technology is integrated into more than 200 different vehicles and devices, so fans can listen on their phones, smart speakers or in their cars.

To sign up for TuneIn Premium, visit: https://tunein.com/premium

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leader in live audio, brings together live sports, news, music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get live NFL, NHL and college sports programming, exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg and commercial-free music channels to fit any mood. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com .