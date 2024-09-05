Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market Demand to Hit USD 2,246.43 Billion by 2033 | Globally at 4.70% CAGR

Newark, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The non-alcoholic drinks market encompasses a diverse range of beverages, including soft drinks, fruit juices, bottled water, and functional beverages. These products cater to consumers seeking refreshing alternatives to alcoholic beverages and have seen significant growth due to changing consumer preferences and increasing health consciousness. The global non-alcoholic drinks market was valued at USD 1,419.14 billion in 2023. It is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.70% from 2024 to 2033, reaching an estimated USD 2,246.43 billion by the end of 2033.



Get a Free Sample Research Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13012



Key Insights on Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market



Asia Pacific Leads the Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market



Asia Pacific is set to dominate the non-alcoholic drinks market, driven by strong demand from developing nations like China, India, Thailand, and Malaysia. The region's growth is bolstered by government initiatives offering tax breaks, subsidies, and increased foreign direct investment limits. Consumers are shifting preferences towards functional and flavored bottled water over sugary carbonated drinks.



Key Highlights:



• Water Segment: The water segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 27.65% in 2023, fueled by the rise in tourism and user-friendly packaging.

• Retail Segment: The retail segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 57.64% in 2023, with supermarkets and hypermarkets like Whole Foods, Target, Aldi, and Walmart playing a crucial role.



Recent Development: Recent developments in the market include the introduction of innovative Flavors, low-sugar and zero-calorie options, and functional beverages enriched with vitamins and minerals. Companies are focusing on sustainability, with eco-friendly packaging and responsible sourcing becoming more prominent.



Market Dynamics:



• Drivers:



o Increasing health awareness and demand for low-calorie and sugar-free beverages.

o Rising preference for functional beverages with added health benefits.

o Growth in the global population and urbanization contributing to higher consumption.



• Restraints:



o High production costs and price volatility of raw materials.

o Intense competition among established brands and new entrants.

o Regulatory challenges and compliance with health and safety standards.



• Opportunities:



o Expanding distribution channels and online retail platforms.

o Growing interest in exotic and premium non-alcoholic beverages.

o Potential for product innovation in terms of flavors and health benefits.



Report Scope and Segmentation –



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 4.70% 2023 Value Projection USD 1,419.14 Billion Market Size in 2033 USD 2,246.43 Billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 235 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered Product, Distribution Channel Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market Growth Drivers Strong demand from fitness-conscious consumers



Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/non-alcoholic-drinks-market-13012



Regional Segmentation Analysis:



• North America: Dominates the market due to high consumption rates and a strong presence of key players.

• Europe: Significant market growth driven by increasing health awareness and diverse product offerings.

• Asia-Pacific: Rapid market expansion fueled by a large consumer base and rising disposable incomes.

• Latin America: Emerging market with growing demand for healthier beverage options.

• Middle East & Africa: Developing market with potential for growth due to changing consumer preferences.



Some of the Key Market Players:



• PepsiCo Inc.

• The Coca-Cola Company

• Nestlé S.A.

• Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

• Red Bull GmbH

• Diageo PLC

• The Kraft Heinz Company

• Suntory Holdings Limited



Ask for Customization: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/13012



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: www.thebrainyinsights.com