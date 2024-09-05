BioNTX Unveils 2024 Rising Stars at the iC³® Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Texas continues to grow as a biotech and healthcare innovative hub, BioNTX is honored to announce the 2024 Rising Stars, a select group of pioneering companies that will be formally recognized at the upcoming iC³® Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, October 3rd and Friday October 4th. These companies have been meticulously chosen by the life sciences community for their outstanding potential to drive significant change through innovation and tenacity to address the most pressing challenges we face in healthcare and life sciences.

“The life science ecosystem in North Texas is growing rapidly and the Rising Stars play a significant role in its growth. Two examples of previous Rising Stars recipients are Lantern Pharma and Colossal Biosciences. Since being honored, Lantern Pharma is now publicly traded and Colossal has spun-out Form Bio. In addition, large exits such as Reata Pharmaceuticals and Peloton Therapeutics have shown us that North Texas has emerged as a player in this space. It also confirms our Rising Stars have the resources and talent locally to be successful on a national and global level,” says Logan Atkins, Financial Advisor at The Davis/Yost Group at Morgan Stanley.

The 2024 Rising Stars are recognized for their groundbreaking advancements and unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries in the bioscience and healthcare innovation arena because patients cannot wait. These companies have demonstrated exceptional success in innovation, disruption, and leadership, setting themselves apart in a highly competitive and rapidly evolving landscape.

The 2024 Rising Star recipients are:

“Every year, we are thrilled to learn more about the amazing work that biotech and healthcare innovation companies are doing in our region and have the opportunity to recognize a few notable organizations at our iC³ Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit,” says Kathleen Otto, CEO of BioNTX. “We look forward to hearing from our 2024 Rising Stars at the Summit and continue to watch the advancements each of these special companies make.”

Each 2024 Rising Stars company will share information about their company, achievements and insight into the industry at this year’s iC³ Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit on October 3-4, 2024. Registration for the Summit can be completed here .

About the 2024 iC3 Life Science Summit

The 10th Annual BioNTX iC³ Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit brings together bioscience and healthcare innovation leaders for a two-day event from Thursday, October 3rd – Friday, October 4th. The iC³ Summit fosters collaboration between thought leaders, knowledge exchange, and explores the latest innovation, products, and services in the life sciences. We invite you to register for the 2024 iC³ Life Science Summit, please click here .

About The Davis/Yost Group at Morgan Stanley

About BioNTX

BioNTX is the bioscience and healthcare innovation trade organization serving North Texas. The organization fosters innovation and community through collaborative networking events, high-level educational programming, professional development, market visibility, a purchasing consortium, and by being the voice for the North Texas biosciences and healthcare innovation community.