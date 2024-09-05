Mississippians have new Medicaid choice with TrueCare

MADISON, Miss., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mississippi residents eligible for Medicaid will have a new health plan option following the Mississippi Division of Medicaid’s (DOM) decision to select TrueCare to offer coverage statewide. The nonprofit health plan represents over 60 Mississippi hospitals and health systems and is supported by CareSource’s more that 30 years of managed health care experience. It received the highest score in the DOM’s selection process and anticipates it will begin to serve Mississippians in July 2025.

TrueCare will provide services for Mississippians who are eligible to receive their health benefits through the Mississippi Coordinated Access Network (MississippiCAN) and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). The organization seeks to transform Mississippi health care by creating a unique payer-provider partnership that leverages local physician experience to inform decision-making and drives more effective use of health outcome data to better support the member.

“TrueCare is excited to introduce the state’s only provider-sponsored health plan to strategically align the payor and providers in the delivery of high-quality care and services that are focused on improved health outcomes, while also effectively managing costs,” said Jim Jackson, chairman, TrueCare. “We look forward to partnering with the Mississippi Division of Medicaid and providers to make a meaningful difference in Mississippi.”

About TrueCare

TrueCare is a nonprofit, provider-sponsored health plan owned by nearly 60 Mississippi hospitals and health systems and supported by CareSource’s 30+ years of managed health plan experience. TrueCare’s innovative provider-payer alliance model aims to improve the health of Mississippi communities by giving providers a real voice in decision-making, utilizing a patient-first approach, aligning incentives, and improving care coordination and outcomes.

