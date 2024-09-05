UK Consumer Preferences for Living Room Furniture in 2024: IKEA is the Most Purchased from Retailer for Both Upholstery and Non-upholstered Furniture

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK: Home Category Data, The Consumer: Living Room Furniture 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers a comprehensive insight into consumer attitudes in the UK living room furniture market. The report focuses on three key subcategories: overall living room furniture, upholstery living room furniture, and non-upholstered living room furniture.

Consumer data is based on the 2024 UK Living room furniture survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.

Market Insights

30.5% of UK consumers have purchased living room furniture in the last 12 months, with more shoppers having purchased non-upholstered living room furniture due to its lower price points and shorter replacement cycles.

IKEA is the most purchased from retailer for both upholstery and non-upholstered furniture. IKEA holds the highest conversion rate in the overall living room furniture followed by Amazon

62.6% of respondents cited range as the reason for their purchase of living room furniture

86.9% of living room furniture consumers undertook some research before buying

Key Topics Covered:

Consumer Penetration by Subcategory

Drivers of Purchase

Replacement Cycle

Retailer Use

Retailer Profiles

Retailer Drivers

Retailer Improvements

Channel Use

Research Prior to Purchase

Opinions on Shopping Online

Views Prior to Purchase

Category-specific Questions

Purchasing secondhand

Company Coverage:

Amazon

Argos

B&M

DFS

Dunelm

Furniture Village

Homesense

IKEA

John Lewis & Partners

Matalan

Next

Oak Furnitureland

ScS

Sofology

Stokers

Swoon

Wayfair

