Dogfish Head Punkin Ale Makes Autumnal Return with All-New Artwork

MILTON, Del., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the official start of fall just around the corner, Dogfish Head unveils its list of seasonal drinks, beginning with the return of its iconic Punkin Ale! Back for the 30th consecutive year, Punkin Ale * (7.0% ABV) is a full-bodied brown ale brewed with real pumpkin, brown sugar, allspice, nutmeg and cinnamon. Bursting with notes of cinnamon spice and smooth pumpkin, this fall favorite is now available from coast to coast, both on draft and in 6pk/12oz cans. Track some down using Dogfish Head’s Fish Finder.

Part of Dogfish Head’s Art Series, a yearly collection of four beers featuring artwork by a singular collaborating artist, this year’s Punkin Ale boasts illustrations by Methane Studios. Known for their hand-crafted, intensely detailed screen prints, Methane Studios is an Atlanta-based operation made up of beer-loving, Ohio native duo, Mark McDevitt and Robert Lee. Putting the “punk” back in “PUNKin,” Methane Studios’ interpretation of Punkin Ale’s label artwork centers on an edgy Jack O’Lantern-type character, complete with a full sleeve of tattoos and a black cat sidekick.

“It’s hard to believe that I first brewed Punkin Ale more than 30 years ago, when it claimed first prize in the recipe contest at southern Delaware’s yearly Punkin Chunkin Extravaganza,” said Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer. “As our longest commercially distributed brew, it’s always heartwarming to see folks’ excitement for Punkin Ale’s annual return.”

The pumpkin-spiced goodness continues with Dogfish Head’s limited-edition Punkin Liqueur (30% ABV). Available in 375ml bottles, exclusively at Dogfish Head coastal Delaware locations, Punkin Liqueur starts its journey as Punkin Ale, which is then distilled and aged in used rum barrels to impart sweet notes of oak and molasses. The spirit is finished with a flush of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, ginger, vanilla, brown sugar and a touch of sage, for a seasonal liqueur perfect for sipping on its own or in your favorite fall cocktail.

For fans of fall, but not pumpkin flavors, there’s no need to fret … Dogfish Head has you covered, too! Just in time for the chillier weather ahead, Dogfish Head excitedly introduces a brand-new variation of its highly sought-after World Wide Stout. Brewed with a ridiculous amount of barley, World Wide Stout is a dark, rich and roasty Imperial Stout. This year’s iteration, Affogato World Wide Stout* (15.0% ABV), takes Dogfish Head’s beloved beer to the next level, with added notes of espresso and sweet vanilla for a liquid version of the well-known Italian treat. Available in select markets, where legal, in 4pk/12oz bottles.

Seeking a bit more variety? If so, Dogfish Head’s 12pk/12oz can Fall Variety Pack is a perfect pick, and it’s complete with an all-new variety pack-exclusive brew, Tasty Traveler Jasmine Rice Lager * (5.0% ABV). Tasty Traveler Jasmine Rice Lager is brewed with jasmine rice, lemongrass, wildflower honey and makrut lime leaf for a light, citrusy and refreshingly crisp beer. In addition to Tasty Traveler Jasmine Rice Lager, Dogfish Head’s Fall Variety Pack, which is now available nationwide, features three (12oz) cans of each of the following beers.





60 Minute IPA * (6.0% ABV) : Fantastically hoppy and beautifully balanced, 60 Minute IPA is continually hopped for 60 minutes for an enticing hop-centric experience.

: Fantastically hoppy and beautifully balanced, 60 Minute IPA is continually hopped for 60 minutes for an enticing hop-centric experience. SeaQuench Ale * (4.9% ABV) : Uniquely refreshing, SeaQuench Ale is a wheat beer brewed with lime juice, lime peel, black limes and sea salt for a beer bursting with notes of tart citrus.

: Uniquely refreshing, SeaQuench Ale is a wheat beer brewed with lime juice, lime peel, black limes and sea salt for a beer bursting with notes of tart citrus. Blue Hen Pilsner * (4.8% ABV) : Refreshingly crisp and super approachable, Blue Hen Pilsner is a classic pilsner brewed with Delaware grown and malted barley to deliver the ultimate sessionable drinking experience.





For more about Dogfish Head or to track down its products, visit www.dogfish.com.

ABOUT DOGFISH HEAD:

With quality, creativity and non-conformity at its core, Dogfish Head has been committed to brewing unique beers with high-caliber culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened nearly 30 years ago. Dedicated to exploring goodness of all kinds, Dogfish Head later expanded its beverage artistry beyond just craft beer to produce award-winning portfolios of full-proof spirits –whiskeys, gins, vodkas, rums and more – and spirits-based, ready-to-drink canned cocktails. A Boston Beer Company brand and proud supporter of the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, Dogfish Head is a Delaware-based entity consisting of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and tasting room; Dogfish Head Distilling Co., a production distillery; Brewings & Eats, a brewpub and live music venue; Chesapeake & Maine, a seafood and cocktail spot; and the Dogfish INN, a beer-themed, canal-front hotel. For more about Dogfish Head, please visit www.dogfish.com or follow the brand on social media.

