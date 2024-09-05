Mercedes-Benz Group - Digital Transformation Strategy 2024: Accelerators, Incubators and Other Innovation Programs

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Mercedes-Benz Group AG 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, investments and acquisitions.



Mercedes-Benz manufactures and sells premium cars, sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and vans. It also offers financial and mobility services. The company's business divisions are Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility. Mercedes-Benz Cars manufactures and sells premium cars and SUVs under the Mercedes-Benz, Maybach, and AMG brand names. Mercedes-Benz Vans manufactures and sells high-end vans under the Mercedes-Benz brand name and Mercedes-Benz Mobility offers leasing and financing products for dealers and customers, car subscription and rental services, fleet management services, insurance brokerage products and services, charging infrastructure, payment systems, and innovative mobility services.



The report provides information and insights into Mercedes Benz's tech activities, including :

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments and acquisitions

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts

Key Topics Covered:

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investments

Acquisitions

Partnerships, Investments & Acquisitions Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executive

Company Coverage:

Google Cloud

Google

Xilinx (now AMD)

Capgemini

Circulor

PlatON

Icertis

Apptronik

Fingerprints DAO

Harm van den Dorpel

NVIIDA

FCF Pay

Get My Parking

BMW Brilliance Automotive

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.

Limited

IBM

Factorial

Momenta

Blacklane

Taxify (now Bolt)

Via

Turo

Careem

Volocopter

Farasis Energy

Sila Nanotechnologies

Yasa

Beijing Electric Vehicle Company

