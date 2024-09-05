ROHM and UAES Sign a Long-Term Supply Agreement for SiC Power Devices

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor and United Automotive Electronic Systems Co., Ltd. (UAES), a leading Tier 1 automotive supplier in China, today announced they have entered into a long-term supply agreement for SiC power devices.

Since 2015, ROHM and UAES have been collaborating and conducting detailed technical exchanges on automotive applications utilizing SiC power devices. This partnership deepened in 2020 with the establishment of the SiC Joint Research Institute at the UAES headquarters in Shanghai, China. In 2021, ROHM’s advanced SiC power devices and peripheral components were highly evaluated by UAES, resulting in ROHM being selected as a preferred supplier.

The close long-standing technical partnership has led to the production and adoption of numerous automotive products equipped with ROHM SiCs, such as onboard chargers and inverters for electric vehicles. SiC power devices play a crucial role in enhancing the efficiency and performance of a variety of systems, contributing to extending the cruising range and reducing battery size.

This long-term supply agreement ensures UAES sufficient access to SiC power devices to meet the growing demand for SiC-based inverter modules, which have been supplied to customers since November 2023. Going forward, both companies will deepen their collaboration, contributing to technological innovation in the automotive sector by accelerating the development of cutting-edge SiC power solutions for EVs.

Guo Xiaolu, Deputy General Manager, United Automotive Electronic Systems Co., Ltd.

“The growing popularity of electric vehicles in the Chinese market has made the adoption and integration of power semiconductors like SiCs increasingly important. ROHM, a world-renowned semiconductor manufacturer, is a pioneer and market leader in SiC power devices. Since 2015, we have been actively engaged in technical exchanges and highly value ROHM’s proposed solutions encompassing devices and peripheral components. Choosing ROHM as our long-term supplier of SiC chips guarantees a stable supply for future mass production. We appreciate ROHM’s past efforts and look forward to building a long-term collaborative relationship, with this agreement serving as a new starting point.”

Tsuguki Noma, Corporate Officer and Director of the Power Device Business Unit, ROHM

“We are very pleased to have signed a long-term supply agreement with UAES, a valued partner with whom we have built a strong cooperative relationship over the years. As a leading Tier 1 manufacturer in China, UAES is at the forefront of advanced application development. To meet the need for SiC power devices that improve efficiency in the rapidly expanding electric vehicle market, ROHM has established a leading development and manufacturing system within the SiC industry. We believe that by working together, both companies can provide cutting-edge, high performance, high quality automotive applications. Moving forward, we will continue to drive technological innovation in electric vehicles together with UAES by offering power solutions centered on SiC.”

History of Technical Collaboration Between ROHM and UAES

2015: Initiated technical exchange

2020: Established a joint SiC technology laboratory

Began mass production of automotive products equipped with ROHM SiC power devices

Began mass production of automotive products equipped with ROHM SiC power devices 2021: ROHM recognized as a preferred supplier for SiC power solutions

2024: ROHM and UAES sign a long-term supply agreement for SiC power devices

About UAES

UAES, a comprehensive automotive Tier 1 manufacturer, was established in 1995 as a joint venture between Robert Bosch and Zhonglian Automobile Electronics Systems Co., Ltd. (a Chinese company affiliated with SAIC). UAES operates in four primary areas: engine management systems, transmission control systems, advanced connected systems, and electric drive systems. In addition, the company has four other business segments: suspension control, thermal management systems, software and services, and intelligent sensors.

Headquartered in Pudong New Area, Shanghai, China, UAES has production facilities in Shanghai, Wuxi, Xi’an, Wuhu, Liuzhou, and Taicang, as well as technical centers in Shanghai, Chongqing, Wuhi, Suzhou, and Liuzhou. With over 10,000 employees, UAES achieved sales of 37.088 billion yuan in 2023. Leveraging robust local R&D and production capabilities, UAES is committed to providing domestic automakers a wide range of customized, complete solutions, from components to systems, while actively contributing to the advanced development and transformation of the automotive industry through high quality products and services. For more information, please visit www.uaes.com.

About ROHM

ROHM, a leading semiconductor and electronic component manufacturer, was established in 1958. From the automotive and industrial equipment markets to the consumer and communication sectors, ROHM supplies ICs, discretes, and electronic components featuring superior quality and reliability through a global sales and development network. The company’s strengths in the analog and power markets allow ROHM to propose optimized solutions for entire systems that combine peripheral components (i.e., transistors, diodes, resistors) with the latest SiC power devices, as well as drive ICs that maximize their performance. For more information, please visit www.rohm.com.

Attachment