Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 29 August 2024 to 4 September 2024

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 400 shares during the period from 29 August 2024 to 4 September 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 838 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 29 August 2024 to 4 September 2024:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 29 August 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 30 August 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 2 September 2024 1 800 37.15 37.30 37.00 66 870 3 September 2024 2 100 36.80 37.10 36.50 77 280 4 September 2024 1 500 36.08 36.10 36.00 54 120 Total 5 400 198 270





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 29 August 2024 2 423 36.81 37.00 36.60 89 191 30 August 2024 3 777 37.33 37.60 37.00 140 995 2 September 2024 638 37.45 37.50 37.40 23 893 3 September 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 4 September 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 6 838 254 079

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 40 718 shares.

On 4 September 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 852 847 own shares, or 3.41% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

