Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 29 August 2024 to 4 September 2024
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 400 shares during the period from 29 August 2024 to 4 September 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 838 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 29 August 2024 to 4 September 2024:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|29 August 2024
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|30 August 2024
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|2 September 2024
|1 800
|37.15
|37.30
|37.00
|66 870
|3 September 2024
|2 100
|36.80
|37.10
|36.50
|77 280
|4 September 2024
|1 500
|36.08
|36.10
|36.00
|54 120
|Total
|5 400
|198 270
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|29 August 2024
|2 423
|36.81
|37.00
|36.60
|89 191
|30 August 2024
|3 777
|37.33
|37.60
|37.00
|140 995
|2 September 2024
|638
|37.45
|37.50
|37.40
|23 893
|3 September 2024
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|4 September 2024
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|6 838
|254 079
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 40 718 shares.
On 4 September 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 852 847 own shares, or 3.41% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
