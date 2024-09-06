Sports Apparel Market to Soar to USD 347.91 billion by 2033 | Driven by Surge in Health Awareness and Fitness Globally

Newark, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sports apparel market has been growing rapidly, driven by increasing health consciousness and a surge in participation in physical activities like running, hiking, and yoga.The global sports apparel market, valued at USD 209.56 billion in 2023, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2033, reaching USD 347.91 billion by 2033



The sports apparel market is marked by significant technological advancements and product innovations. For instance, Nike has launched a web3 platform called "SWOOSH" to create virtual apparel and footwear for avatars. Lululemon has also expanded its online presence, launching a flagship store on Lazmall in the Asia-Pacific region. These moves indicate a trend towards digital integration and expanding e-commerce capabilities



Key Findings



The amateur sport segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 82.11% in 2023.



The men segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 49.54% in 2023.



The discount stores segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 29.67% in 2023.



Report Scope and Segmentation –



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 5.2% Market Size in 2033 USD 347.91 billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 235 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered Sport, End User and Distribution Channel Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Sports Apparel Market Growth Drivers Growing health awareness

Market Drivers:



Key drivers of the sports apparel market include the increasing consumer demand for premium, high-performance products. Technological innovations in fabric and design, such as moisture management and advanced comfort features, also contribute to the market's growth. Additionally, the rise of athleisure—a blend of athletic and leisure wear—has further spurred demand, driven by the influence of social media and celebrity endorsements



Key Players:



• Ralph Lauren Corporation

• Iconix International

• Lululemon Athletica Inc

• Under Armour, Inc.

• Puma SE

• New Balance Athletics, Inc.

• Adidas AG

• Columbia Sportswear Company

• Fila Holdings Corp.

• Nike, Inc.



Market Restraints:



Challenges in the market include the volatility of raw material prices, which impacts production costs and pricing strategies. Furthermore, the high initial cost of premium sports apparel may limit its adoption in certain consumer segments, particularly in developing regions



Market Opportunities:



The increasing participation of women in sports and fitness activities presents a significant growth opportunity. Companies are launching specialized apparel lines targeting women, catering to both professional athletes and casual fitness enthusiasts. Additionally, the growing popularity of sports in emerging markets like India and China offers further opportunities for expansion



Regional Segmentation Analysis:



• North America: The largest market due to the high participation in sports like basketball and football. The presence of major brands and their extensive retail networks also bolster growth.

• Asia-Pacific: Expected to lead the market during the forecast period, driven by a young population, increasing sports participation, and rising health awareness in countries like China and India.

• Europe: Significant growth fueled by outdoor recreational activities and a rising trend in health and fitness



