Game Day Just Got Better

Bensalem, PA, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- betPARX®, a leading USA mobile-first casino and Sportsbook App, is excited to announce the launch of a brand-new sports Super Parlay game from GameDayMatch, LLC. This patented and innovative feature offers recreational New Jersey users a more thrilling and engaging way to bet on their favorite sports teams beginning with professional football, enhancing the overall user experience on the betPARX® platform.

With GameDayMatch, LLC, betPARX® users can now bet on three key outcomes of any professional football game: the over, or under and the correct spread. The feature allows users to view real-time odds for each of these outcomes, providing a dynamic and interactive betting experience. Users pick any 4 professional football games and select over, under or correct spread for each game. They then receive 15 bets which cover all possible combinations of the selected games, 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles and a pick 4.

“At betPARX®, we are always striving to bring new and exciting experiences to our users. We are thrilled to deliver on that vision this football season by being the first US operator to launch the GameDayMatch product in New Jersey,” said John Dixon COO of betPARX®. “This addition allows us to offer superior sportsbook experience, with a diverse and captivating range of betting options that elevate the thrill of the game.”

GameDayMatch, LLC games are designed with both novice and seasoned bettors in mind, making it easy to navigate and understand while still delivering the high-level excitement that betPARX® users have come to expect. By integrating professional football data and offering a variety of betting options, GameDayMatch ensures that every moment of the game is filled with anticipation and opportunity.

“I am delighted to launch our first sports betting game with betPARX®,” said Bill Hogwood, Managing Member, GameDayMatch, LLC. “Our aim is to provide the sports fan with a fun and exciting experience that provides continuous anticipation through the game day, with the opportunity of a jackpot payout from a modest stake.”

For media inquiries, please contact: Carrie Nork Minelli, Director of Advertising & Public Relations, betPARX® ~ Phone: 215-801-9389, cnorkminelli@parxcasino.com.

ABOUT betPARX®

betPARX® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment® and features retail sports betting with a 7,500 square foot world-class sportsbook at Parx Casino®. betPARX® operates best in class iGaming and online/mobile first sports betting products in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan, and Ohio. For more information on betPARX®, visit www.betparx.com.

ABOUT GameDayMatch, LLC

GameDayMatch, LLC is a partnership between Bill Hogwood and GBE Technologies (“gbet”) to provide full turnkey wagering games on Sports Events to US operators.

Bill Hogwood is a veteran global gaming and wagering operator with over 50 years’ experience. gbet is a regulatory approved software development and technology operations company which specializes in developing products and enterprise wagering platforms for the gaming industry since 1999. For additional information contact: bill@gamedaymatch.com.

