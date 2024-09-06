IP Intercom Market Set to Reach USD 4.09 Billion by 2032 Driven by The Increasing Demand for Integrated Communication Systems | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Growth Outlook:

"According to the SNS Insider, The IP Intercom Market was valued at USD 2.04 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.09 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.06% from 2024 to 2032."

The IP intercom market is rapidly growing in both communication and security industries. The trend is being propelled in different industry sectors by the growing demand for enhanced connectivity, integration, and management of communication tools. One major advantage of an IP intercom is its capability to easily connect with different IP-enabled devices. IP intercoms can be combined with other security industry technologies such as surveillance cameras, access control systems, and home automation. The rise in the adoption of IP intercom is due to the demand for integrated security solutions and smart building technologies. Approximately 45% of these systems are installed in commercial buildings, like office complexes and retail centers, as companies seek enhanced security and connectivity. Approximately 35% of residential installations include IP intercoms due to the growing popularity of smart home technologies. Approximately 10% of these systems are utilized by schools and universities, primarily for ensuring campus safety and facilitating communication.





IP Intercom Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.04 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 4.09 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.06% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Growth Drivers • Growing Demand for Security Systems in Residential and Commercial Sectors.

• Integration of IP Intercoms with Smart Home and IoT Ecosystems.

Segment Analysis

By Type:

In 2023, the visible IP intercom sector dominated the market, holding a majority share of 55%. These systems are often used in homes, businesses, and factories to enhance safety and ease of use. The main feature in locations like apartments, offices, and gated communities is the visual confirmation of individuals seeking entry. Companies such as 2N and Axis Communications provide IP intercom solutions that offer both video verification and access control features. Their systems include built-in cameras that offer features like video doorbells and entry-point monitoring. The visible area stands out due to enhanced safety features and the requirement for video communication in various settings.

By Application:

In 2023, the commercial sector held the largest market share of 41% due to the growing need for security and communication solutions in office buildings, malls, hotels, and other large commercial spaces. In light of the increased focus on enhancing workplace security and productivity, companies are turning to IP intercom systems which offer advanced features like video integration, remote access, and seamless communication through networks. These systems are beneficial for handling visitors and internal communication in office buildings, hotels, and retail spaces that experience high levels of foot traffic. Aiphone's IP intercom systems are used to improve communication in corporate offices, whereas 2N Telecommunications provides intercom solutions for commercial properties and shopping centers.

Key Market Segmentation

By Type

Visible

Invisible

By Application

Commercial

Government

Industrial

Residential

Others

In-Depth Regional Analysis Unveils Key Drivers Shaping the Market's Growth Trajectory

North America dominated the market in 2023 with a 37% market share, thanks to its advanced technological infrastructure and high adoption rates in industries like security, healthcare, and corporate offices. The focus on smart homes and IoT devices in the area increases the demand for communication systems centered around IP. Additionally, Aiphone Corporation and Zenitel Group hold major market share because of their significant presence. IP intercom systems are frequently utilized in commercial and residential settings for immediate communication and security purposes.

The IP Intercom Market in Asia-Pacific is seeing quick growth from 2024 to 2032 because of rapid urbanization, rising demand for security solutions, and government-backed smart city projects. China, India, and Japan have experienced an increase in the adoption of IP intercom systems in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. 2N Telekomunikace and Comelit Group are well-known businesses that are expanding their footprint in the region. For instance, housing developments incorporate Comelit's IP video intercoms to assist with secure access management and communication.

Recent Developments

June 2024 – Aiphone has launched its new JOS Series IP intercom system. This system is in updated and has better video quality and integration with smart home devices.

August 2024 – 2N Telekomunikace has presented its new product 2N IP Solo in the sphere of Ip intercoms. One of the main features of the product is that this device can be installed easily as well as outstanding audio clarity.

September 2024 – Panasonic has shown its new model of IP intercom. The KX-NT560 is an upgraded model with better-enhanced features for better security and user comfort.

Key Takeaways

The IP Intercom market is growing considerably, expected to rise from USD 2.04 Billion in 2023 to USD 4.09 Billion in 2032.

Visible intercom systems dominate the market because of their extensive communication capabilities, while invisible systems are quickly gaining popularity because of their unobtrusive design.

North America continues to be the biggest market, with Asia-Pacific experiencing the most rapid growth because of urbanization and infrastructure advancements.

Recent releases of products showcase improvements in video quality, integration features, and user convenience in IP intercom systems.

