Test and Measurement Equipment Market Forecast Report 2024-2029 - Growing Emphasis on Environmental and EMC Testing Presents Opportunities for Market Players

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Test and Measurement Equipment Market by Automated Test Equipment, Spectrum Analyzers, Oscilloscopes, BERT, Modular Instruments, NDT Equipment, Machine Vision Inspection Systems and Machine Condition Monitoring System - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The test and measurement equipment market is expected to reach USD 47.01 billion by 2029 from USD 38.91 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the 2024-2029 period. Telecommunication and Internet are the primary structures of any economy, and technological changes in these industries affect numerous markets. Wireless technologies are also on demand due to factors like the emergence of smart devices, mobility factors and the mobile data traffic factor.







To ensure the seamless operation of advanced technology, network and associated components including headsets and connectors through testing is necessary. This require a range of test and measurement equipment including signal generator, logic analyzer, network analyzer and many others. The speedy growth of networking and communications technologies has brought accelerated demand of equipment analyzers for programs like spectrum evaluation, antenna evaluation, base station trying, radio parameter verification, antenna alignment, interference detection, line-of-sight verification, and interference hunting.



Incorporation of test automation and robotics is driving the market

Integration/ incorporation of test automation and robotics into test and calibration systems is becoming more common, greatly increasing productivity, repeatability and versatility in production and lab environments.



Robot-assisted testing is especially valuable in high-volume product testing, where rapid and accurate analysis is required. By integrating robotic systems into assembly lines, manufacturers can streamline operations, reduce downtime, and ensure consistent quality. This system can perform complex tasks such as component placement, alignment and inspection with accuracy and speed, making it ideal for quality control applications.



Experimental laboratory systems use robots to manage repetitive, labor-intensive tasks, releasing skilled workers to focus on more complex research tasks. This helps to improve the efficiency of testing process also enhance the accuracy and reliability of the result. Additionally, the information collected by using these automatic systems may be effortlessly fed into digital databases for real-time evaluation and reporting, allowing higher selection-making and progressed response time.



The integration of test automation and robotics additionally facilitates the deployment of industry 4.0 initiatives, where smart production and interconnected systems are essential. By adopting those superior technologies, agencies can attain extra operational agility, lessen expenses, and maintain a competitive facet in the marketplace. As the call for incredible and reliable products maintains to develop, the function of check automation and robotics in making sure product excellence becomes more and more essential.



General-purpose test equipment projected to have the highest market share during the forecast period



General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) are equipment that are used for measuring different electronic parameters including voltage, frequency, and power, etc. Some of the examples of GPTE include oscilloscope, signal generator, digital multimeter, logic analyzer, spectrum analyzer and network analyzer etc. As the demand rises for small, flexible and efficient test and measurement equipment the companies started focusing on developing single equipment with multiple functionality.



Advancements of the test and measurement technology has introduced equipment that provide high bandwidth, accuracy, and resolution in comparison with conventional equipment of testing. These equipment are used in different applications such as IT & telecommunications, healthcare, automotive and industrial applications.

Research Coverage



The report segments the test and measurement equipment market and forecasts its size based and region. The report also provides a comprehensive review of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing market growth. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of the market.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 255 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $38.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $47.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Integration of AI and ML into Test and Measurement Equipment Stringent Government Regulations for Product Safety and Environmental Protection Rapid Expansion of Advanced Networking and Communication Technologies Implementation of Automation and Robotics into Test and Measurement Processes Inclination Toward Portable and Field-Deployable Test Instruments

Restraints High Installation and Ownership Costs and Need for Skilled Professionals Increasing Utilization of Test and Measurement Equipment on Rental Basis

Opportunities Growing Emphasis on Environmental and EMC Testing Deployment of 5G and Proliferation of High-Speed Data Interfaces

Challenges Keeping Pace with Rapid Technological Advancements and Managing Technology Obsolescence Complexity, Calibration, and Irregularity in Antenna Arrays



Technology Analysis

Key Technologies IoT-based Testing Tools

Complementary Technologies Cloud-based Testing Platforms

Adjacent Technologies Robotics and Automation Systems



Trade Analysis

Import Scenario (HS Code 9030)

Export Scenario (HS Code 9030)

Pricing Analysis

Average Selling Price Trend of Key Players, by General-Purpose Test Equipment Type

Average Selling Price Trend of Oscilloscopes, by Region

Case Study Analysis

Vodafone Enhances 5G User Experience with Keysight's Network Visibility Solutions

SSIR Streamlines 5G Workflow with Keysight's S-FTL Solution

Emitech Adopts Rohde & Schwarz's T&M Solutions to Test ADAS Solutions and Ensure Compliance with Standards

Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

Tariff Analysis

Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

Impact of Gen AI/AI on Test and Measurement Equipment Market

Case Studies

LNE and Inria's Strategic Initiative in AI Evaluation

AI-Driven Predictive Maintenance Enhances Efficiency at BMW Group's Regensburg Plant

Adjacent Ecosystem Working on Gen AI

