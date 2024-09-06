Fetch the Future: Discover What’s New for Pets & Their Parents

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pets: They’re not just animals, they’re family! And just like any family member, we go all out to keep their tails wagging and hearts purring with happiness. In our homes, pets reign supreme, enjoying everything from delicious, tailored treats to engaging toys and the coolest pet tech gadgets. Where can you discover the hottest new trends that will make your pet’s life even more fabulous?



Last month, SUPERZOO was where pet care innovation met pet lifestyle evolution! The annual event showcased an exciting mix of trends poised to transform the pet parenting journey. Here, attendees explored high-tech gadgets like GPS collars and automated feeders that brought ease and creativity to pet care, cutting-edge wellness solutions that kept tails wagging, and customization options that tailored happiness to each pet’s unique pawprint. The show also featured eco-friendly products and lavish services that pampered pets while caring for the planet.

A Nationwide media tour was conducted live from the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, where SUPERZOO took center stage. SUPERZOO is the largest and most comprehensive pet retail event in North America and is organized by the World Pet Association.

Christine Johnson, Pet Trend Expert, conducted the media tour. Topics she discussed included:

The most exciting trends in pet products from the SUPERZOO show floor

New products your pets will love

How technology is enhancing pet care

Advances in pet health and wellness, including unique foods and habitats

The rise of personalized and luxury pet services



For more information, visit SUPERZOO.ORG.

