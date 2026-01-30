Mia Syn Shares Tips to Forming Healthy Habits That Last with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many Americans start the New Year with ambitious health goals, but research shows nearly 70% of people abandon their resolutions before February. According to registered dietitian and wellness expert Mia Syn, MS, RDN, long-term success is less about dramatic overhauls and more about building realistic habits that fit into everyday life.

Recently, Mia participated in a nationwide satellite media tour to share practical, science-backed tips to help people move beyond resolution burnout and create routines they can maintain throughout the year.

Women’s Health: Choosing Science-Backed Solutions

The “small changes” approach is especially relevant for women navigating perimenopause and menopause. This time of year offers an opportunity to reassess wellness routines and focus on solutions that are backed by science rather than quick fixes.

Bonafide is one of the first brands to lead the menopause space with hormone- and prescription-free options grounded in research. Its product Revaree provides relief from dryness and discomfort while supporting everyday comfort and intimacy. Bonafide products are available on the brand’s website and now at Target stores nationwide and online, increasing access to evidence-based solutions for women.

Morning Energy: Building a Sustainable Breakfast Routine

Starting the day with fuel is a simple habit that can support steady energy, focus, and mood. Breakfast doesn’t need to be complicated to be effective, and consistency is often easier when wellness habits are tied to existing routines.

Pairing coffee with belVita Breakfast Biscuits offers a convenient way to build a sustainable morning ritual. belVita is designed to provide steady, sustained energy and help prevent mid-morning crashes, making it easier to turn a daily routine into a lasting wellness habit.

Cold & Flu Season: Staying on Track

Cold and flu season can disrupt even the best wellness intentions, particularly in busy, shared environments like workplaces, schools, and public transportation.

Being prepared is an important part of staying on track. Robitussin delivers fast, powerful cough relief that soothes in seconds and provides cough relief for hours, helping people feel better quickly while also supporting those around them by managing symptoms early. And right now, you can save $3 on Robitussin while supplies last, making it easy to be ready all season long. Find the offer at https://bit.ly/RobitussinOffer

Smart Nutrition Swaps: Making Consistency Easier

Staying consistent with healthy eating is often one of the biggest challenges when schedules get busy. Simple food swaps can help remove barriers without adding extra prep or stress.

Eggland’s Best Hard-Cooked Peeled Eggs offer a high-quality protein option that’s completely grab-and-go – no prep, no stress, no extra time. You can eat them as a snack, add them to a salad, or throw one on a sandwich, making it easier to choose something nourishing even on your busiest days. It’s an easy, realistic way to support your wellness goals without overhauling your routine - and that’s exactly how lasting habits are built.

