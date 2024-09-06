DAV’s ‘Vision for Veterans’ provides candidates and lawmakers with insight into the critical issues impacting America’s veterans

Washington, D.C., Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAV (Disabled American Veterans) introduced the “Vision for Veterans” today, establishing seven priority issues ahead of the 2024 elections to help congressional candidates, as well as current lawmakers, understand the vital challenges facing the veteran community and offer a series of concrete solutions to address them.

The list of urgent topics reflects DAV and its Auxiliary’s more than 100 years of expertise in service and advocacy and feedback from its 1 million members. These issues and their solutions will have significant, long-lasting impacts on those who served. The "Vision for Veterans" includes informative issue briefs and recommendations for a path forward through policy and systematic reforms that:

Do not reduce, offset or tax veterans’ disability benefits;

Strengthen Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) support for veterans’ survivors;

Make dental care a health care benefit for all service-disabled veterans;

Provide assisted living care options for service-disabled veterans;

Reform the process for creating toxic exposure presumptives;

Create new planning and funding mechanisms for VA infrastructure; and

Exempt all veterans programs, benefits and services from PAYGO and budget caps.

"DAV’s 'Vision for Veterans' is crucial for candidates and lawmakers seeking office, as it guides their decision-making and reminds them to always keep veterans' interests in mind," said DAV National Commander Dan Contreras. “There is no better advocate for veterans than veterans themselves, and we look forward to engaging on these vital policies that will change their lives and their families."

Ahead of the 2024 election, DAV will be reaching out to candidates for Congress to share its vision of what the future for America’s veterans should look like. View the “Vision for Veterans for the 119th Congress” document here.

About DAV:

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promises to the men and women who served. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill, linking veterans and their families to employment resources, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV and DAV Auxiliary, a nonprofit organization with 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at DAV.org.