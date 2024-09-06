Michael Lang appointed Chief Information Officer of The Imagine Group

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Imagine Group (“Imagine” or the “Company”), a leading provider of visual communications, today announced that Mike Lang has been appointed Chief Information Officer, effective immediately. He will report to Chief Executive Officer, Don McKenzie, and will be based at Imagine’s headquarters in Shakopee, MN.



With more than 30 years of hands-on experience as a CIO in both private and public companies, Lang will oversee Imagine’s comprehensive technology strategy and execution. His responsibilities will encompass go-to-market platforms like Dotti, emerging technology such as AI, operational technology including the ERP platform, data and analytics, technical infrastructure, cybersecurity, and all customer solution technologies.

Lang has consistently demonstrated his value as a critical business partner across multiple companies. His role involves advancing the company’s technology platforms to better serve customers, boosting productivity, and enhancing the effectiveness of the IT function.

“Mike has a robust background in technology leadership and strategic initiatives,” said Chief Executive Officer Don McKenzie. “He brings extensive expertise in leveraging technology to enhance customer engagement, speed to market, reducing cost, and driving innovation. We are excited to welcome him to our team.”

In his previous roles, Lang was responsible for driving customer technology engagements, progressive change initiatives, providing strategic oversight of the IT function, and creating strong business partnerships within the companies he has led. Most recently, Mike was CIO at CommonBond Communities, the largest provider of affordable housing in the Midwest. Prior to CommonBond, Mike spent 8+ years at Honeywell, where he held several leadership roles across both domestic and international service and manufacturing businesses. He eventually became the Vice President and CIO, a position he held for nearly 3 years, overseeing cloud deployments, and managing teams of various sizes. Additionally, Mike has served as both CIO and CTO during his tenure. Mike has also spent 15 years in a variety of leadership positions at General Electric (GE). Lang earned an undergraduate degree in computer science from Mount Union University in Alliance, Ohio and currently resides in Minneapolis, MN.

“What an incredible time to be joining Imagine,” says Lang. “I’m excited to leverage my extensive experience to lead Imagine’s IT strategy and execution, drive technological growth and innovation, and safeguard our critical resources.”

