Cyber A.I. Group Announces Global Presentation

PARIS, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber A.I. Group, a rapidly growing cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and IT services firm, specializing in acquiring a diverse range of related service companies globally, announced today its inaugural international investor presentation set for September 12, 2024. The announcement was made by A.J. Cervantes, Jr., Chairman and founding shareholder of Cyber A.I. Group.



The event, streaming live from Monte Carlo at a Cyber A.I. investor conference of institutional and high net worth investors, at 1:00 pm Central European time (7:00 am Eastern time). This high impact event will be streamed live globally and will be powered by Company Webcast, a subsidiary of Euronext.

“This next-generation event is a strategic milestone for Cyber A.I. Group as we engage with investors on a worldwide basis,” noted Mr. Cervantes. “This presentation will not only highlight the innovative solutions Cyber A.I. Group brings to the market, but also demonstrates its commitment to building a sustainable and prosperous future for all stakeholders involved.”

Walter Hughes, Cyber A.I. Chief Executive Officer, stated, “As Cyber A.I. Group embarks on its journey to a robust initial public offering with Euronext, this presentation symbolizes the company’s commitment to transparency and engagement with investors worldwide.”

In addition to being streamed live, it will also be recorded and available for later viewing via the Euronext platform.

To attend the webcast, please register at: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/cyber-ai/20240912_1/

About Company Webcast by Euronext

Company Webcast, a subsidiary of Euronext, is dedicated to providing high-quality streaming services for corporate communications. Company Webcast is the market leader for high-end webcasts and webinars, working with middle-sized and large companies as well as non-profit organizations. Offering professional webcast and webinar services all around the globe, Company Webcast empowers companies to connect with investors and stakeholders through seamless live webcasts and on-demand content. Learn more at: www.companywebcast.com.

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European market infrastructure, connecting European economies to global capital markets, to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth. It operates regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal. With nearly 1,900 listed issuers and around €6.6 trillion in market capitalization as of end of December 2023, it has an unmatched blue-chip franchise and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets, one of Europe’s leading electronic fixed income trading markets and is the largest center for debt and funds listings in the world. Learn more at: www.euronext.com.

About Cyber A.I. Group

Cyber A.I. Group is an international company engaged in the acquisition and management of worldwide cybersecurity and IT services firms. Cyber A.I. is pursuing a highly proactive “Buy-and-Build” strategy to rapidly expand operations internationally by acquiring a broad spectrum of IT services companies and repositioning them to address fast-growing market needs for cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (A.I.) markets. The company has developed an active pipeline of 100+ perspective acquisitions which are in various stages of analysis. The Company’s initial target is to acquire multiple companies representing aggregate revenues annualizing $100 million. Cyber A.I.'s business model is focused on the acquisition and consolidation of IT services companies with proven ability in broad conventional technology services with strong cash flow. This emphasis on conventional companies with strong revenues and EBITDA distinguishes Cyber A.I. from the explosion of A.I. startups that may be pinning their future on a single technological breakthrough which may never materialize. This “Buy-and-Build” strategy provides Cyber A.I. with the maximum flexibility for diversification and risk management for moving into new fields and addressing fast moving market opportunities. For additional information, please visit: www.cyberaigroup.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/541010b0-6eeb-4e74-b19f-e1a6f30c49e1