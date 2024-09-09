ValueSelling Associates Expands Integrations for its Award-Winning Revenue Tech, eValuePrompter

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates has expanded its award-winning revenue technology toolset, eValuePrompter® to include support for Microsoft Dynamics 365 users. This customer-focused toolset is built inside both the Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics CRM platforms, guided by artificial intelligence (AI), and powered by the proven ValueSelling Framework® sales methodology. Sales leaders can use eValuePrompter to integrate their chosen sales methodology directly into their CRM, driving behavioral change from day one to maximize training return on investment (ROI), increase revenue and improve the customer experience across the revenue engine.



By incorporating the eValuePrompter into world-leading CRMs like Microsoft Dynamics and Salesforce, sales and enablement leaders are empowered to build impactful selling behaviors and measure the impact of behavioral change on their top and bottom line to achieve these types of results:

Deals over $100,000 (USD) using ValueSelling Associates’ eValuePrompter grew 130% to 175% more compared to those without.

Sales reps, managers and account teams trained on the ValueSelling Framework realized an average 65% increase in deal size, nine months post-training.

The move to expand integrations for the eValuePrompter aligns with recommendations from top research and advisory firms like Forrester:

“To keep the methodology front and center for sellers, it must be in sellers’ workflow, which means sales operations and IT must make changes to systems and processes so that methodology becomes part of sellers’ daily routine.” - from “ Ignore These Three Things To Guarantee A Sales Methodology Disastrophy” by Eric Zines

Specifically, building the eValuePrompter directly inside of the leading CRMs:

Enables sellers to apply immediately behaviors presented during training

Increases long-term adoption to reinforce new skills by incorporating learning, playbooks and best practices inside of the CRM system and the seller’s daily workflows

Provides effective measurement of ValueSelling behaviors and directly links to revenue results. This equips sales and enablement teams with vital data to facilitate continual improvement.



The eValuePrompter built inside Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics is designed to seamlessly integrate with any third-party application that also integrates with the popular CRMs, such as Gong.io, Calendly, Highspot, etc. For sales leaders, this means their teams don’t need to learn a new system and don’t waste selling time learning a new system or switching platforms.

The new eValuePrompter comes with a suite of tools to help sales teams substantially boost sales productivity. These tools provide an easier way to qualify prospects, manage opportunity details, accurately forecast and close bigger deals faster:

Sales Call Preparation – Playbooks are segmented by persona and verticals to gather essential information before, during, and after calls, all from the customer’s perspective.

Opportunity Assessment – Quickly qualify opportunities, identify risks, and get at-risk opportunities back on track, ensuring deals are moved toward closing.

Stakeholder Mapping – Engage with and add value to the entire buying group, ensuring every opportunity is multi-threaded and all unique needs are addressed.

Automated Mutual Plan Development – Streamline and enhance follow-up after discovery calls, ensuring all communication reflects the customer’s voice.

Templates for ValueSelling Framework Adoption – Provide revenue professionals with ready-to-use templates to quickly apply ValueSelling Framework concepts, including ValuePrompters®, mutual plan letters, reverse timelines, and power maps, in their day-to-day work.



“With the eValuePrompter, sales and enablement leaders can drive sales methodology adoption and gain advanced insight into behavioral change and its direct links to revenue results,” said Julie Thomas, president and CEO of ValueSelling Associates. “By expanding native integrations for this vital toolset, ValueSelling Associates is continuing its commitment to aligning with clients' tech stacks and processes to adoption timelines and results.”

Try eValuePrompter free for 30 days. To learn more or request a demo, contact evpsupport@valueselling.com or visit our website.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates, Inc., a leading global sales training company, offers a practical methodology for selling on value, not price. The ValueSelling Framework® is a proven formula that simplifies the complex B2B sale, and the Vortex Prospecting™ program provides a repeatable process that increases connections and conversions to the revenue pipeline. Once trained on the ValueSelling method, organizations grow revenue and increase productivity. Since 1991, thousands of professionals around the world have chosen ValueSelling Associates for customized training, reinforcement, and coaching to drive sales results. www.valueselling.com

