Bitget lists trending TON-based Catizen (CATI) to Spot Market

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced bringing Catizen (CATI) to its Spot corridor. Bitget was the first among major exchanges to provide pre-market trading for CATI tokens. On Bitget's pre-market CATI tokens are currently bid at $0.38 with over $600K in trading volume as well as significant participation from traders. Catizen, the popular decentralized game built on the TON blockchain, has rapidly gained a dedicated following with over 26 million players and more than 1.6 million users actively participating on-chain.

The Catizen community continues to flourish, particularly in blockchain gaming circles. The game operates on a unique gameplay model where users can upgrade and synthesize virtual cats within 12 initial "cat houses." Players advance by merging cats of the same level, which allows them to earn more in-game rewards as they progress. This synthesis mechanic has proven appealing to a wide range of users, with 10% of players transitioning to TON wallet users and more than half becoming paying players, according to Catizen’s recent project update. As of 6th September, 2024, Catizen’s in-game revenue has surpassed $20M generating over 750K paying user base from 33 million players. Additionally, Catizen within two weeks from launch now boasts 550K DAU in its game center, and an $1M USD in revenue.

The inclusion of Catizen on Bitget Spot marks an important milestone for both Bitget and the TON blockchain. As blockchain gaming matures, decentralized governance and player autonomy are becoming essential elements in game development. Catizen's focus on these principles positions it as a strong contender in the rapidly growing TON ecosystem, where decentralized gaming experiences are highly valued by users.

Moreover, the project has earned recognition through Bitget Wallet’s TONNECT 2024, further strengthening its position within the TON ecosystem. The connection between Bitget and innovative blockchain projects like Catizen shows the exchange’s goals to provide the best trending projects.

The Catizen listing is expected to generate considerable interest across the blockchain gaming community as the staking period opens. Bitget users will have the opportunity to participate in staking CATI tokens, providing them with rewards and early access to one of the most anticipated blockchain games of the year. This listing shows the growing influence of blockchain technology in the gaming sector and Bitget's strategic vision in supporting projects that drive the development of Web3 and decentralized platforms.

As Catizen gains traction in the blockchain gaming landscape, its integration with Bitget's Spot represents a key moment in the continued evolution of decentralized gaming.

For more information on CATI, please visit here . To receive regular updates, join the CATI community or visit X .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team).

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bitget.com

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices may fluctuate and experience price volatility. Only invest what you can afford to lose. The value of your investment may be impacted and it is possible that you may not achieve your financial goals or be able to recover your principal investment. You should always seek independent financial advice and consider your own financial experience and financial standing. Past performance is not a reliable measure of future performance. Bitget shall not be liable for any losses you may incur. Nothing here shall be construed as financial advice. For more information, see our Terms of Use .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f08ac66-1ac1-4578-ad17-105979f03e64