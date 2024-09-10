Germany Apparel Market Forecast Report to 2028: Top 10 Winners & Losers in 2024

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Apparel Market in Germany to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2023, Germany's apparel market grew by 4.1% and reached EUR 77.6 billion, primarily driven by price increases, with volumes only rising by 0.4% as persistent high inflation impacted consumers financial stability and led them to prioritize essential goods over apparel.

Following a dip in demand in 2022, as consumers returned to stores post-pandemic, Germany's online apparel market returned to growth in 2023, rising 2.4% to EUR 24.9 billion, however, remained slightly weaker than offline as consumers continued to value the experiential element of shopping in person again.

The apparel market in Germany rose by 4.1% in 2023, driven by higher prices as high inflation continued to impact the finances of consumers.

The market is expected to rise a respectable 3% in 2024, but online penetration will dip slightly again, as cautious consumers seek to try on and see items in person before buying. While the market is expected to outperform again from 2025 onwards as brands invest in new technologies to strengthen their online propositions, online penetration growth will remain sluggish, as the market becomes more established.

Shein continues to make considerable strides in the market thanks to its vast offer of affordable trend-led fashion, having leapt to the fourth position in the market, now only sitting marginally behind Nike and likely overtaking it in 2024 as Nike struggles due to a lack of innovation.

Understand where the demand lies within the Germany Apparel market across various price positionings, categories, and brands, to allow you to maximise customer acquisition.

Learn how continued inflationary challenges will impact the Germany Apparel market, and which players are most at threat from changing consumer habits.

Identify the key approaches brands are taking to stand out in the Germany Apparel market, and how you can adapt these to fit your own business.

H&M

C&A

Nike

Shein

Adidas

Zara

Kik

S.Oliver

Ernsting's Family

Primark

ASOS

TikTok

Fear of God

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Germany Apparel Market Drivers

Germany Apparel Market Inhibitors

Economic Background

GERMANY APPAREL MARKET TO 2028

Germany Apparel Market 2018-2028

GERMANY APPAREL MARKET: CATEGORY PERFORMANCE TO 2028

Germany Apparel Market by Category, 2018, 2023 & 2028

Germany Clothing Categories 2018-2028

Germany Footwear Categories 2018-2028

Germany Accessories Category 2018-2028

Germany Apparel Market by Price Positioning, 2023, 2024 & 2028

GERMANY APPAREL MARKET: CHANNEL PERFORMANCE TO 2028

Germany Online Apparel Market 2018-2028

Germany Online vs Offline Channel Growth 2018-2028

Germany Apparel Market by Channel, 2023 & 2028

CONSUMERS

Apparel Spending Changes by Demographic in H1 2024

Style Preferences

Online & Social Media Attitudes

Apparel Purchase Frequency

Apparel Purchase Drivers

Apparel Purchase Inspirations

Fashion Preferences & Attitudes

Sustainability & Ethical Concerns

COMPETITVE LANDSCAPE: BRANDS

Top 10 Germany Apparel Market Shares 2021-2023

Top 10: Winners & Losers 2024 Outlook

Brand Profiles Adidas s.Oliver C&A



