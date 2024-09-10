North America B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces 2024: Cautious Growth in Marketplace Adoption - B2B Marketplace Sales in the U.S. Reached a Value of Over EUR 0.2 trillion in 2023

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North American companies are gradually embracing B2B E-Commerce marketplaces. In 2023, over 60% of companies reported that less than 25% of their purchases were made through these platforms, indicating a careful move away from traditional procurement.

Challenges in Adoption

Ongoing issues such as insufficient searchable product information and subpar user experiences continue to hamper broader adoption. Over half of companies struggle to find detailed product information, while more than 40% experience slow loading times and unintuitive interfaces.

AI-Driven Innovation

Artificial intelligence is a key driver of innovation in B2B E-Commerce, enhancing everything from trend forecasting to procurement automation. As AI technology advances, B2B marketplaces are expected to become increasingly vital to business operations in North America.

The report explores key trends in the adoption of digital marketplaces, the challenges companies face, and the role of technological advancements in shaping the future of B2B transactions in North America.

Cautious Growth in Marketplace Adoption

North American companies are gradually embracing B2B E-Commerce marketplaces. In 2023, over 60% of companies reported that less than 25% of their purchases were made through these platforms, indicating a careful move away from traditional procurement.

Report Coverage

This report covers the B2B E-Commerce marketplace market in North America. Major trends and topics are covered in the report. A broad definition of B2B ECommerce is used by some original sources cited in this report might include both B2B and B2C E-Commerce.

This report contains relevant regional comparisons, information about market trends, B2B platforms, B2B marketplace market sizes and companies, B2B buyer sentiment and challenges. Not all types of information were included for each section, due to varying data availability.

Questions Covered:

What are the major pain points faced by North American companies when using B2B E-Commerce marketplaces in 2023?

How are technological advancements influencing B2B E-Commerce marketplaces in North America as of 2023?

Which B2B marketplace had a dominant presence in the U.S. by December 2022?

What was the most valued benefit of using B2B marketplaces among North American companies in 2023?

In 2023, what percentage of B2B purchases in North America were made through online marketplaces?

Company Coverage:

Global Sources

eWorldTrade

SeeBiz

Amazon Business

Alibaba

Thomasnet

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways

2. Management Summary

3. North America Regional B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces

Breakdown of B2B Purchases Made on B2B Marketplaces, by Share, in %, 2023e

Breakdown of B2B Purchases Made on B2B Marketplaces in the Next 12 Months, by Share, in %, 2023e

Breakdown of Preferences For Purchases Through B2B Marketplaces Over Traditional Purchasing Arrangements, in %, 2023e

B2B Marketplaces Used to Find And Purchase Supplies, in % of Companies, 2023e

Breakdown of Supplier Number Used by Companies, in %, 2023e

Experienced B2B Marketplace Features, in % of Companies, 2023e

Top Pain Points Experienced on B2B Marketplaces, in % of Companies, 2023e

Most Significant Benefits Realized From Purchasing Through B2B Marketplaces, in % of Companies, 2023e

Least Significant Benefits Realized From Purchasing Through B2B Marketplaces, in % of Companies, 2023e

4. U.S. B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces

B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces Market Overview, August 2024

B2B E-Commerce Site Sales, in USD trillion, 2022e-2026f

Share of B2B E-Commerce Site Sales Making Up Total B2B Electronic Sales, in % of Total B2B Electronic Sales, 2022e-2026f

B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Sales Value, in USD billion, & in % of Y-o-Y Change, in %, 2020-2023

Share of B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Sales Making Up Total Electronic Sales, in % of Total Electronic Sales, 2020-2023

Share of B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Sales Making Up Total B2B Sales, in % of Total B2B Sales, 2019-2023

B2B Sales Origin, by Sales Value, in USD trillion, 2023e

Breakdown of B2B Product Sales, by Channel, in %, 2023e

Share of B2B E-Commerce Making Up Total B2B Sales, in %, 2021 & 2027f

Share of Companies That Sell Through Third-Party Marketplaces Like Amazon, in %, December 2022

Amazon Business Product Sales Value, in USD billion, 2022 & 2023e

Electronic Purchasing Options In Which B2B Buyers Participate, in % of B2B Buyers, 2023e

Breakdown of Total B2B Spending of Companies Done Via Amazon Business, in %, 2023e

Share of B2B Buyer That Do More Than a Quarter of Their Purchases On Amazon Business, in %, 2023e

Share of B2B Buyers That Do More Than Half of Their Purchasing On Amazon Business, in %, 2023e

Share of B2B Buyers That Do Not Buy Anything On Amazon Business, in %, 2023e

Share of B2B Buyers That Buy On Other B2B Marketplaces Than Amazon Business, in %, 2023e

Overview of Selected B2B Marketplaces, April 2024 (1 of 3)

Overview of Selected B2B Marketplaces, April 2024 (2 of 3)

Overview of Selected B2B Marketplaces, April 2024 (3 of 3)

Critical Features of Selected B2B Marketplaces, April 2024 (1 of 2)

Critical Features of Selected B2B Marketplaces, April 2024 (2 of 2)

Comparison of Amazon Business to Amazon, 2023e

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bdyb7e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.