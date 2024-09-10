Gene Editing Therapeutics Market Forecast 2024-2029: A $1 Billion Market by 2029, with a Forecasted CAGR of 147%

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Editing Therapeutics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The gene editing therapeutics market is estimated to be $11 million in 2024 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 147% to reach a value of $1 billion by end of 2029.
Key factors driving market growth include:
- Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases
- Increasing prevalence of rare and genetic disorders
- Increasing strategic initiatives
- Need for precision medicine
This report highlights the current and future market potential of gene editing therapeutics and provides a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints and opportunities in this market. It also surveys the competitive environment, including coverage of the pipeline activities adopted by market players, and it includes market projections for 2029.
Also included are company profiles of key players, featuring detailed information regarding each company's business segments, financials, product portfolios and recent developments.
The Report Includes
- 15 data tables and 42 additional tables
- An analysis of the current and future global markets for gene editing therapeutics
- Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data (sales figures) for 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Estimates of the market size and revenue forecasts for the global gene editing therapeutics market, with market share analysis by region
- Discussion of the market dynamics, opportunities, and challenges, as well as emerging technologies
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with emphasis on the ESG practices of leading companies, their ESG rankings, and consumer attitudes
- Competitive intelligence, including companies' market shares, recent M&A activity, and venture funding
- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including CRISPR Therapeutics, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Chapter 2: Market Overview
- Genome-Editing Tool Types
- Meganucleases
- Zinc Finger Nucleases
- Transcription Activator-like Effector Nucleases
- Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-Associated Protein 9
- Gene editing Therapeutics
Chapter 3: Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics Snapshot
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disease
- Increasing Prevalence of Rare Genetic Disorders
- Precision Medicine
- Increasing Strategic Initiatives
- Market Restraints
- Stringent Regulatory Frameworks and Time-Consuming Approval Processes
- High Cost of Treatment
- Adverse Events and Long-Term Monitoring
- Lack of Skilled Workforce
- Off-Target Impact
- Market Challenges
- Patent Disputes
- Governmental Policies and Regulations
- Ethical Issues
- Market Opportunities
Chapter 4: Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Base Editing
- Prime Editing
- Cas-Clover and Cas-FOKl
- CRISPR Interference and CRISPR Activation
- RNA Editing
- Artificial Intelligence in Genome Editing
Chapter 5: Pipeline Analysis
- Clinical Trial Analysis Based on Technology
- Clinical Trial Analysis Based on Diseases
- Designations for Pipeline Drugs
Chapter 6: Patent Analysis
Chapter 7: Market Analysis
- Casgevy
- Market Overview
- Market Analysis
- Market by Region
Chapter 8: Competitive Intelligence
- Strategic Initiatives
- Competitive Landscape
Chapter 9: Sustainability in the Gene Editing Therapeutics Market: Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Perspectives
- ESG Practices in the Gene Editing Companies
Companies Featured
- Allogene Therapeutics
- Beam Therapeutics
- Caribou Biosciences Inc.
- CRISPR Therapeutics
- Editas Medicine
- Intellia Therapeutics Inc.
- Precision Biosciences
- Sangamo Therapeutics
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Verve Therapeutics Inc.
- VOR Bio
